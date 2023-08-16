A second-straight day of intense Bills practice ensues

The Buffalo Bills are in the mood to mix it up at practice this week. The Pittsburgh Steelers might want to watch out.

Ahead of traveling to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers, the Bills had another day of practice that saw tempers flare on Wednesday. That follows a Tuesday workout which even saw quarterback Josh Allen get involved.

While reports all indicate it was not as fiery as the day prior, there were still a few moments worth mentioning. The most noteworthy tidbit to include is that there were some repeat offenders.

Like Tuesday, linebacker Tyrel Dodson and receiver Stefon Diggs got involved in some back-and-forth moments–but separately.

Dodson had some words for the offense and offensive lineman Dion Dawkins took exception to it, according to the Batavia Daily News. After some jawing, head coach Sean McDermott had a word with Dodson.

Regarding Diggs, there was a push between him and cornerback Taron Johnson. WKBW-TV notes Diggs threw the ball at Johnson after the defender took him to the ground on one occasion. The exchange quickly died down.

All in all, perhaps not as many fireworks as the day prior. No helmets were thrown.

Still, there’s something feisty in the water over at One Bills Drive this week.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire