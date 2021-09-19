After second straight Big3 MVP, Joe Johnson tries to keep NBA door open

After Joe Johnson won his first Big3 MVP, he was invited to the Pistons training camp but didn’t make the final roster. This past April, the Bucks brought in Johnson for a workout but opted not to sign him. He did play for Team USA during World Cup qualifying.

This month, Johnson won his second straight Big3 MVP. When TMZ caught up with him this week, Johnson said his NBA days were not over.

“No, I’m not done. We’ll see what happens here … We’ll see, man. We’ll see. I don’t have nothing definite to tell you, to be honest with you. But, I’mma be out here to try to get things done.”

Joe Johnson, 40, had an impressive 17-year NBA career, was a seven-time All-Star, and was a bucket getter with the best of them at his peak. For his career he averaged 16 points a game and shot 37.1% from 3, and he had five seasons where he averaged more than 20 points a game.

NBA rosters for this season are pretty much set at this point. Johnson can stay in shape and hope for a chance as rosters start to shift and injuries inevitably hit, but at this point it’s hard to imagine Johnson returning to the NBA.

