In second spring with Buffs, LaVonta Bentley continuing to develop game

The Colorado Buffaloes have some stability at the inside linebacker position going into 2024 and coaches can thank LaVonta Bentley for that.

After the Buffs hired head coach Deion Sanders, last offseason was full of change, but the faces are much more familiar this spring. Bentley, a former transfer from Clemson, is on track to start at one of the inside linebacker positions next season after putting together the best season of his college football career last fall. Playing in all 12 games while starting seven, Bentley totaled 68 tackles, 9.5 TFLs, five sacks and two pass breakups.

Bentley met with the media on Tuesday to discuss how he’s feeling in his second spring camp with the Buffs:

“I feel great, getting better each day, bringing everything together,” Bentley said. “(I’m) taking what I learned in the past years and trying to put it all together for this last ride. I’m blessed playing this game and trying to get to the league. That’s my goal. I feel great leading the guys and getting better each and every day.”

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire