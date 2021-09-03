Second-year sixth-round safety Jordan Fuller becomes a Rams captain

The Rams, like the Chargers, have eight captains for 2021. Three of the Rams captains are captains with the Rams for the first time.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and safety Jordan Fuller are captains for the first time with the team.

The other captains are defensive tackle Aaron Donald, tackle Andrew Whitworth, receiver Robert Woods, receiver Cooper Kupp, and punter Johnny Hekker.

For Fuller, a second-year player who was a sixth-round pick in 2020, it’s a major accomplishment.

“It means so much,” Fuller said earlier this week, via the team’s official website. “It’s probably one of my biggest achievements to this day, aside from being voted captain at Ohio State. So yeah, this is huge. Love my teammates, love this team, this organization. I give my all everyday, and I’m just grateful I’ve gained the respect of my teammates. I know it doesn’t stop here, but I’m definitely very grateful.”

Fuller, a candidate to be the on-field signal caller for the defense, has made a great impression on first-year defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

“I’ve been around a couple of fortunate guys that have come in and contributed,” Morris said, per the team’s website. “I don’t know if I’ve been around a guy like Fuller who can come in and contribute and also take a leadership role and take a certain responsibility to his guys with examples.”

Even Ramsey, who has extreme talent and a large personality, has begun to defer to Fuller.

“We’ve seen his growth since he stepped on the field here, honestly. It’s been special to see,” Ramsey said Thursday. “He’s taken on different roles and leadership roles really well. He’s not only a captain of the team, but he [is] our guy in the DB room too. I say things and I got a little say-so and I lead in my own way, but he challenges me, even, to be better and be a better leader.”

With the Rams trading away so many first-round picks and paying so many star players big money, they need low-round picks to develop. With Fuller, they’ve managed to do it.

Second-year sixth-round safety Jordan Fuller becomes a Rams captain originally appeared on Pro Football Talk