Second Serie A suitor enquires about Barcelona forward Vitor Roque

Brazilian forward Vitor Roque has returned to training weeks early from his summer holidays in order to continue bulking up and convince manger Hansi Flick that he can be of use next season. However his future remains uncertain, with plenty of interest from around Europe in him.

Reportedly Roque will have the chance to convince Flick in preseason, although Barcelona’s accounts would benefit from a sale before the end of the month. However Atletico Madrid are interested in him being part of a deal for Joao Felix, Porto want to buy him outright, and most recently Fiorentina have enquired about him on a permanent basis.

Barcelona clearly aren’t outright rejecting interest, as Napoli have now also enquired about the 19-year-old. Antonio Conte’s new side would be willing to offer a loan or a transfer to Barcelona, depending on the response they receive from the Blaugrana. Sport say that Napoli were interested before Roque’s move to Catalonia, but decided they could not compete with the Blaugrana.

Roque barely got the chance to show his ability under Xavi Hernandez, and allowing him to leave would not paint the club in a good light. However there will no doubt be those within the Catalan giants that would point out that amid their financial difficulties, the €30m they spent on him could be better employed elsewhere.