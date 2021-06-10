The Cowboys have signed another one of their draft picks.

According to multiple reports, second-round cornerback Kelvin Joseph has signed his four-year deal with the team. First-rounder Micah Parsons signed on Wednesday, six other picks signed earlier this year and the team’s three third-round picks remain unsigned.

Joseph played in six games for LSU in 2018 and then sat out the next season after deciding to transfer to Kentucky. He had 25 tackles, four interceptions and an interception return for a touchdown in nine games at his second SEC stop.

It’s the second straight year that the Cowboys picked a cornerback in the second round. Trevon Diggs was the 2020 choice and joins Joseph, Jourdan Lewis, Anthony Brown, C.J. Goodwin, and 2021 third-rounder Nahshon Wright on the depth chart.

Second-rounder Kelvin Joseph signs with Cowboys originally appeared on Pro Football Talk