Second-round suburban football playoffs are here. Which Northeast Florida teams move on?

The Florida High School Athletic Association continues its Suburban and Rural high school football playoffs Friday. See the previews for Northeast Florida's teams in the second round.

REGION 1-4S

No. 4 Ponte Vedra (8-3) at No. 1 Gainesville Buchholz (11-0), at Citizens Field, 7:30 p.m.

Ponte Vedra's Ben Burk hands off to Brian Case during a September game against Middleburg. The Sharks travel to top-ranked Class 4S power Gainesville Buchholz on Friday.

Winner meets: Bartram Trail or Niceville, Nov. 24.

Road here: Ponte Vedra d. Creekside, 49-36; Buchholz d. Lynn Haven Mosley, 59-0.

Outlook: A giant challenge for the Sharks. Ponte Vedra jumped out to 28 quick points against Creekside and might need a similar speedy start in Gainesville. Clock control is a key, and that may mean another busy night for Brian Case, who carried 36 times for 174 yards last week, along with an offensive line anchored by Michigan-committed center Jake Guarnera. QB Ben Burk also adds 600 rushing yards to his 2,000-receiving yards, and when the Sharks go to the air, they can be deadly: Ryan Smith, Cole Madson and Griffin Owen each average more than 17 yards per catch, and junior tight end Landon Okla (289 yards, 8 TD) is a big-time wild card. But Buchholz is a buzzsaw, beating every opponent except Fleming Island by 20 points or more. Future Gators Kendall Jackson on the D-line and Myles Graham at linebacker lead a defense that's held opponents to 12 points per game, all-purpose back Quinton Cutler leads a full-speed-ahead ground game after returning to 100 percent health and sophomore Trace Johnson — son of former UF quarterback Doug Johnson — shows signs of becoming Alachua County's next star behind center.

No. 3 Bartram Trail (7-4) at No. 2 Niceville (9-2), 8 p.m.

Bartram Trail's Arthur Lewis IV sprints down the sideline for a touchdown against Fleming Island. The Bears travel to Niceville in the Class 4S football regional semifinals.

Winner meets: Ponte Vedra or Buchholz, Nov. 24.

Road here: Bartram Trail d. Navarre, 67-55; Niceville d. Nease, 56-21.

Outlook: Watch out, scoreboard. Bartram Trail scored 67 points against Navarre last week in the Panhandle, while Niceville blitzed Nease for 56 after an early scoring eruption. Coming off a 333-yard, six-touchdown game, Bartram Trail's Laython Biddle is as hot as any runner in the state, and quarterback Riley Trujillo ran for almost 200 more last week in what has become an all-out Bears stampede behind a steamroller offensive front. But can the Bears slow opponents down? Niceville fields a poised and accurate quarterback in junior Kane Lafortune (69.2 completion percentage, 1,306 yards, 14 TD) and a recent end-zone magnet in Maddax Fayard (four TD vs. Nease), while the Eagles' defense forced 20 takeaways through the regular season. Traditionally, Niceville is among the teams to most frequently derail Northeast Florida hopes: during the past 20 years, their playoff victims included Atlantic Coast, Fleming Island (twice), Fletcher (three times), Oakleaf, St. Augustine, White (twice) and Wolfson.

REGION 1-3S

No. 5 Escambia (8-3) at No. 1 St. Augustine (10-0), 7 p.m.

St. Augustine quarterback Locklan Hewlett (11) signals for a receiver as he scrambles. The Yellow Jackets' junior has thrown for 19 touchdowns with only one interception in 2023.

Winner meets: Choctawhatchee or Tallahassee Lincoln, Nov. 24.

Road here: Escambia d. Pine Forest, 15-7; St. Augustine d. Middleburg, 52-14.

Outlook: Averaging 46.2 points per game, the Yellow Jackets are making it look easy so far. It's not just that Locklan Hewlett is connecting with receivers at a 65 percent clip and throwing 19 touchdowns to only one pick. Devonte Lyons has again joined the 1,000-yard club, St. Augustine might have North Florida's best receiver foursome in Carl Jenkins Jr., Trenton Jones, Myles Simmons and Somourian Wingo, while Drake Lusk, Julian Quintero, Ja'ki Singleton and junior lineman Mike Wright (three TFL, one sack last week) lead an underrated defense. But they haven't forgotten that another Panhandle foe, Choctawhatchee, ended their hopes last year in overtime. Escambia is similarly dangerous, especially if St. Augustine's fumbling issues (four against Middleburg) resurface Friday. The Gators have their own deadly passing game with QB Anthony Hall (2,606 yards, 22 TD) and wideouts Joshua Jackson (38 catches, 700 yards), Cam Mayo (37 catches, 576 yards), Diego Dukes (39 catches, 530 yards) and Santwon Burnside (35 catches, 408 yards). St. Augustine must watch out for Ladarian Clardy, with four interceptions and multiple SEC offers, among Florida's top junior safety recruits.

REGION 2-2S

No. 4 Gainesville Eastside (8-3) at No. 1 Bradford (11-0), 7:30 p.m.

Bradford middle linebacker Devon McBride (32) wraps up Eastside's Antoneo Wilson (2) for a tackle.

Winner meets: Baker County or Yulee, Nov. 24.

Road here: Eastside d. Palatka, 28-27; Bradford d. Port Orange Atlantic, 42-0.

Outlook: The count so far: Bradford 363, opponents 42. The Tornadoes' defense has smashed everything in its path to smithereens, including Eastside 34-7 on Sept. 15 in a game that featured two Torin Brazell pick-sixes. Bradford has kept foes from the end zone for 19 straight quarters, since Miami True North's Joshua Reyes scored a first-quarter rushing touchdown on Oct. 13. The Tornadoes' front seven are devastating, including Torin Brazell off the edge as well as Chason Clark, Duke Lewis and Devon McBride, and a Dae'Jon Shanks-led offense puts up enough points to bury most opponents quickly. To have a chance, Eastside must play a near-errorless game, something that didn't happen in last week's back-and-forth 28-27 game against Palatka. Junior quarterback Adrian Curtis (1,667 yards, 20 TD) makes the throws for a Rams offense that gains almost two-thirds of its yards through the air.

No. 3 Baker County (7-3) at No. 2 Yulee (9-2), 7:30 p.m.

Yulee's Nikao Smith (3) escapes the pocket against Baker County on Oct. 13. The Class 2S opponents meet for the second time this season on Friday night.

Winner meets: Gainesville Eastside or Bradford, Nov. 24.

Road here: Baker County d. Baldwin, 38-21; Yulee d. Keystone Heights, 36-10.

Outlook: Can Baker County's defense complete a season sweep? They beat Yulee 32-14 in an October district-clincher, grabbing four interceptions, with two by freshman Rhett Rhoden. With 20 picks, the Wildcats are a turnover machine, while juniors Seth Chestnut and Phillip Jackson are making life miserable for quarterbacks. That takes some of the pressure off sophomore quarterback Hudson Register, a run-first threat with 780 yards, while Benny Lewis (948 yards) leads Baker County's ground attack. Yulee also knows how to force turnovers, including five before halftime against Keystone Heights last week. Receiver Tyson Wharton (44 catches, 640 yards) is putting together an excellent season in combination with 2022 Georgia champion QB Nikao Smith (2,027 yards, 19 TD), and Teonte Artis-Croxton and Shamarion Gibbs are steady on the ground. Yulee is seeking its first regional final visit since Derrick Henry's 2012 team broke through to the Class 4A semifinals.

REGION 3-1S

Union County (7-3) at Fort White (9-1), 7:30 p.m.

Union County quarterback Trenton Klein rushes around the left side against Dixie County. The junior has excelled on both sides of the ball entering Friday's game at Fort White.

Winner meets: Madison County or Mayo Lafayette, Nov. 24.

Road here: Union County d. Hilliard, 58-8; Fort White had a first-round bye.

Outlook: Union County won this matchup 47-0 three years ago in postseason, but this is a totally different Fort White team. Winners of their last five since a September loss to a rising giant in Williston, Fort White has an explosive sophomore quarterback in Jayden Jackson (1,467 yards, 21 TD, 3 INT), a reliable runner in Dakota Fisher (1,127 yards, 19 TD) and a receiver pair of 5-9 Najeeb Smith and 6-3 Garrett Brady with exactly 1,100 combined yards. Lecosta Byrd, back at Fort White after a year at Columbia, ranges all over the field on defense. But Union County is in winning mode, squashing its last four opponents by a combined 184-23, and their only losses have come to playoff teams with a cumulative 29-1 record. Junior Trenton Klein is one of the year's most versatile players with 1,050 yards passing and 443 yards rushing on offense as well as 22 tackles for loss and seven sacks on defense, while Gavin Jenkins and Dayquan Diston are also two-way aces for the Fightin' Tigers.

