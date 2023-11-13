Second-round playoff stars: Vote for the Large Class boys athlete of the week

It's time to make your choice for the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries Large Class boys athlete of the week for Nov. 10.

This week's list include 10 of the top football players from last week's second-round games. The Large Class includes Classes 4A-6A, Division II-AA and DII-AAA.

Here are this week's candidates.

Clayton Merrill, Brentwood: Merrill had a big night at receiver with 13 catches for 170 yards and two TDs in a 6A second round playoff win over Summit.

Ty Clark III, FRA: Clark, a Division II-AA Mr. Football semifinalist, had 25 carries for 182 yards with two TDs in the Panthers' 50-15 rout of Knoxville Webb.

Tennessean Athlete of the Week

Caden Marshall, Henry County: Marshall accounted for six TDs in the Patriots' 46-42 win over Hendersonville in the 5A playoffs. Marshall was 13-of-19 passing for 217 yards with three TDs. He also ran for 145 yards and three TDs. He also had two rushing 2-point conversions.

Daune Morris, Oakland: Morris had 15 carries for 144 yards and three TDs in the Patriots' 24-2, 6A playoff win over Mt. Juliet. He also caught seven passes for 48 yards.

Braden Graham, Riverdale: Graham was 22-of-28 passing for 290 yards and three TDs in a 42-21 win over Cookeville.

Kamariq Perryman, Marshall County: Perryman had 18 carries for 146 yards in a 45-23 Class 4A playoff win over Hardin County, who suffered its first loss of the season.

Zeion Simpson-Smith, Pearl-Cohn: Simpson-Smith rushed for 84 yards and two TDs in a 41-16, 4A playoff win over Station Camp.

Femi Babalola, Ravenwood: The Raptors QB was 14-of-19 passing for 134 yards and a TD and also rushed for a TD in a 6A playoff win over Smyrna.

Bronzden Chaffin, Upperman: Chaffin was 5-of-11 passing for 78 yards and a touchdown and had 16 carries for 99 yards and a touchdown in a 4A second-round playoff win over Stone Memorial.

Hugh Price, MBA: Price was 13-of-24 passing for 148 yards and a touchdown and had four carries for 18 yards to lead MBA to the DII-AAA semifinal with a 17-14 OT win over Ensworth.

Vote before Thursday's noon deadline. Click on the image below to make your selection.

Reach sports writer George Robinson at georgerobinson@theleafchronicle.com and on the X platform (formerly Twitter) @Cville_Sports.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vote for the La-Z-Boy Furniture Large Class boys athlete of the week