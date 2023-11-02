Second round playoff predictions for high school football games in the Springfield area

Only five high school football teams remain in the Springfield area.

Here are this week’s predictions after going 9-4 in the first round.

High school football roundup: What to know from the first round in the Springfield area

CLASS 6A

No. 6 Chatham Glenwood (7-3) at No. 3 Oak Lawn Richards (8-2), Saturday, 2:30 p.m.: Sophomore QB Colten Knoedler tied a school record with six touchdown passes in a 63-28 win over No. 11 Bloomington. Senior defensive end Justin Hay, the son of head coach David Hay, also recorded three sacks. This is Oak Lawn Richard’s 14th straight playoff appearance. Myles Mitchell and Ladarrius Foster each had two TDs apiece in a 55-7 win over No. 14 Chicago Hubbard. Richards 30, Glenwood 21

CLASS 5A

No. 1 Morris (10-0) at No. 9 Sacred Heart-Griffin (7-3), Saturday, 2 p.m.: Sacred Heart-Griffin won the previous meeting in the first round of the 2019 playoffs, 43-35. Senior QB Levi Hanauer went 15 of 21 for 190 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 66 yards in a 23-0 victory over No. 8 Calumet City Thornton Fractional North. Morris dispatched Tinley Park 56-6. Jacob Swartz scored four of his five rushing touchdowns in the first quarter. Morris 27, SHG 21

First round stars, potent outside hitters: Vote for the SJ-R's athlete of the week

CLASS 4A

No. 8 Coal City (8-2) at No. 1 Rochester (10-0), Friday, 7 p.m.: Senior Parker Gillespie took on a larger role after recovering most of the season from a knee injury in a 59-14 win over No. 16 Lincoln. He ran for 57 yards and three scores. He also went 3-for-4 for 60 yards and one TD in the air. Senior Nolan Mrozowski supplied 97 rushing yards and two scores. The Coalers meet their second straight Central State Eight Conference opponent after manhandling No. 9 Normal University, 44-0. Landin Benson totaled 162 rushing yards and five scores in the win. Gavin Carpenter added 99 rushing yards and a TD as well. Rochester 38, Coal City 14

CLASS 2A

No. 5 Red Bud (8-2) at No. 4 Athens (8-2), Saturday, 2 p.m.: Athens senior linebackers Brayden Leathers and Cory Craig led a stout defensive effort in the first half before the offense gained steam after the break en route to a 33-7 win over No. 13 Piasa Southwestern. They combined for 22 tackles. Leathers also forced a fumble while Craig had a sack. Craig and fellow senior Camren Bigard combined for 304 rushing yards and three scores offensively. The Musketeers nicked No. 12 Chester 7-0 in overtime, with both teams combining for 68 rushing attempts. Junior QB Dylan Anthony Oliver threw the game-winning TD pass to Zach Manning and finished 8 of 13 for 59 yards. Lucas Schwartzkopf contributed 41 rushing yards. Athens 26, Red Bud 8

Unity wins battle of postseason rivalry with Williamsville

8-MAN

No. 5 Martinsville (8-2) at No. 13 Pawnee (6-4), Saturday, 2 p.m.: Junior Carson Wort churned out 240 rushing yards and five TDs on 30 attempts to help spur Pawnee to a stunning 58-38 upset over No. 4 Milford. Wort also had two catches for 46 yards as well as 6.5 tackles with one interception. Caden Ward, a sophomore, tossed 11 of 19 for 159 yards and two TDs with one pick. Collin Chevalier had three sacks to help set up a rematch of the 52-14 loss to Martinsville in Week 5. Martinville's Kaiden Simons ran for 146 yards and two TDs in the last meeting. Martinsville 41, Pawnee 27

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Second round predictions for every football game in the Springfield area