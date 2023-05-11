The Cowboys have started the process of signing their 2023 draft class.

Second-round pick Luke Schoonmaker’s agents announced that their client has agreed to a contract. The tight end will sign a four-year deal with the Cowboys and the team has seven other picks to get under contract.

Schoonmaker appeared in 12 games for Michigan last season and caught 35 passes for 418 yards and three touchdowns. He was also an effective blocker for Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards in the Wolverines’ highly effective run game.

The Cowboys saw Dalton Schultz leave as a free agent, which leaves Schoonmaker, Jake Ferguson, Peyton Hendershot, Sean McKeon, and Seth Green as the current tight ends in Dallas.

Second-round pick Luke Schoonmaker agrees to deal with Cowboys originally appeared on Pro Football Talk