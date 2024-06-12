Second-round DL Johnny Newton signs his rookie deal with Commanders

The Commanders have signed second-round defensive tackle Johnny Newton to his four-year deal worth $9.757 million, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports. The contract is 86.4 percent guaranteed, including a $3.916 million signing bonus.

Newton remains in a walking boot on his left foot after undergoing surgery in May to repair a partial Jones fracture.

Coach Dan Quinn said earlier this week Newton has hit "all his markers" post-surgery, but the team remains uncertain about his availability for the start of training camp.

Newton had surgery on his right foot for the same injury in January after playing six games with it last season at Illinois.

The Commanders still made him the 36th overall pick.

He was an All-American in 2023 and a two-time All-Big Ten selection.

The Commanders have Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne at the position.