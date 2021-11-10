Second round of College Football Playoff rankings released: Some changes, but Georgia still No. 1
The second round of the College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night following Week 10 of the season.
The Georgia Bulldogs remain the No. 1 team in the nation after their 43-6 win over the Missouri Tigers.
Alabama, which just barely beat LSU, remained at No. 2. With Michigan State’s loss to Purdue, the Oregon Ducks moved up a spot to occupy the No. 3 spot and Ohio State checked in at No. 4 to round the top-four.
Cincinnati, which is still undefeated, moved up one spot as well to No. 5. Michigan State fell to No. 6 after its loss to Purdue and is followed by Michigan, which the Spartans beat in Week 9.
Below is the full College Football Playoff rankings:
Georgia
Alabama
Oregon
Ohio State
Cincinnati
Michigan State
Michigan
Oklahoma
Notre Dame
Oklahoma State
Texas A&M
Wake Forest
Baylor
BYU
Ole Miss
NC State
Auburn
Wisconsin
Purdue
Iowa
Pitt
San Diego State
UTSA
Utah
Arkansas