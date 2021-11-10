Second round of College Football Playoff rankings released: Some changes, but Georgia still No. 1

Joe Vitale
·1 min read
The second round of the College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night following Week 10 of the season.

The Georgia Bulldogs remain the No. 1 team in the nation after their 43-6 win over the Missouri Tigers.

Alabama, which just barely beat LSU, remained at No. 2. With Michigan State’s loss to Purdue, the Oregon Ducks moved up a spot to occupy the No. 3 spot and Ohio State checked in at No. 4 to round the top-four.

Cincinnati, which is still undefeated, moved up one spot as well to No. 5. Michigan State fell to No. 6 after its loss to Purdue and is followed by Michigan, which the Spartans beat in Week 9.

Below is the full College Football Playoff rankings:

  1. Georgia

  2. Alabama

  3. Oregon

  4. Ohio State

  5. Cincinnati

  6. Michigan State

  7. Michigan

  8. Oklahoma

  9. Notre Dame

  10. Oklahoma State

  11. Texas A&M

  12. Wake Forest

  13. Baylor

  14. BYU

  15. Ole Miss

  16. NC State

  17. Auburn

  18. Wisconsin

  19. Purdue

  20. Iowa

  21. Pitt

  22. San Diego State

  23. UTSA

  24. Utah

  25. Arkansas

