Second round of College Football Playoff rankings released: Some changes, but Georgia still No. 1

The second round of the College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night following Week 10 of the season.

The Georgia Bulldogs remain the No. 1 team in the nation after their 43-6 win over the Missouri Tigers.

Alabama, which just barely beat LSU, remained at No. 2. With Michigan State’s loss to Purdue, the Oregon Ducks moved up a spot to occupy the No. 3 spot and Ohio State checked in at No. 4 to round the top-four.

Cincinnati, which is still undefeated, moved up one spot as well to No. 5. Michigan State fell to No. 6 after its loss to Purdue and is followed by Michigan, which the Spartans beat in Week 9.

Below is the full College Football Playoff rankings: