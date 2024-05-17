Second round of 2024 PGA Championship in Louisville delayed after pedestrian death

The start of the second round of the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville was delayed Friday morning after a pedestrian was killed by a shuttle bus while crossing Shelbyville Road.

According to Louisville police, the unidentified man died at the scene after the accident around 5 a.m., multiple media reports said.

Tournament officials announced shortly thereafter that the start of the second round of the four-day golf major would be delayed. Police told Louisville’s WLKY-TV that Friday’s starting time, which was supposed to be 7:15 a.m., would be moved back at least one hour and that the PGA shuttles for fans in the area were temporarily shut down.

Later Friday morning, PGA Championship official said play would get underway at 8:35 a.m.

Play of Round 2 will begin at 8:35 AM. All Round 2 Starting Times are delayed 1 hour and 20 minutes from the originally published time.



All spectator gates will open at 8:00 AM.#PGAChamp — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 17, 2024

Rain was also in the forecast for much of Friday, which could lead to further tournament delays.

Thousands of fans flocked to Valhalla for Thursday’s opening round, during which Xander Schauffele shot a major championship record 62 to take the first-round lead.

Fans follow players around the course during Thursday’s opening round of the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Course in Louisville. The start of the second round was delayed when a pedestrian reportedly died after being hit by a tournament shuttle Friday morning.

