Second-Year Review: Analyzing the Cleveland Browns’ 2022 NFL draft class

The bye week offers teams a chance for introspection, free from the looming presence of impending opponents. Self-scouting is pivotal to teams as they assess their weaknesses and tendencies, especially during the bye week. The Cleveland Browns desperately needed to do it, especially with injuries to their offensive stars Nick Chubb and Deshaun Watson. It’s also a good time for fans and media members to look at the bigger picture. I thought I’d spend this time looking at the Browns’ 2022 NFL draft class, headlined by cornerback Martin Emerson Jr.

The Browns are becoming a real football team. In years past, we as fans, would be assessing a rookie class where half of the players would be forced into starting roles. The Browns are still performing a baptism by fire with 4th-round rookie Dawand Jones, who is playing fantastic. However, most rookies are sitting on the bench and learning how to be professionals. Successful teams always boast of developing four-year plans for their drafted players.

The Browns are finally establishing themselves as a real organization with a slow and deliberate onboarding of their young players. Only three players in the Browns’ 2022 draft class are playing significant snaps currently.

Let’s take a look at how that draft class is doing one year in at the bye week.

The class in review

Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 draft class has been a rollercoaster in more ways than one. The Browns had nine picks in total, but beginning in the third round. Out of the nine selections, only four remain on the active roster while seventh round pick Isaiah Thomas is on the Browns’ practice squad. Sixth round pick Michael Woods II is out for the season with an Achilles injury.

The Browns parted ways with both of their fourth-round picks this year. Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was dismissed from the team after a spat of off-the-field incidents. Kicker Cade York was cut after a disastrous preseason and a horrible rookie season. While the Browns wanted to keep the strong-legged kicker, Cade York decided to sign with the Titans practice squad. Let’s review how the last four players of the 2022 draft class are doing.

Round 3, Pick 68: CB Martin Emerson Jr.

Martin “MJ” Emerson Jr. has kicked off his sophomore season, building on a stellar rookie campaign. Notably quicker this season, Emerson keeps pace with faster receivers, an area where he faced challenges last year. Emerson stays patient against them, ensuring his punches land, allowing him to control receivers and disrupt route timing. Sports Info Solutions reports 14 targets against him and only two receptions given up. Leading the Browns’ cornerback trio in SIS’s total points saved metric, Emerson faces tough matchups this month against the San Francisco 49ers on the 15th and the Seattle Seahawks on the 29th.

While the 49ers’ Aiyuk and Samuels may lack the accolades of Metcalf and Lockett, they are equally strong. A successful month shutting down these dynamic offenses would position Emerson in discussions for the best cornerback of his draft class, alongside Seahawk Tariq Woolen and Jet Sauce Gardner. Despite fewer turnovers, Emerson’s coverage skills match theirs. Only just over a season after the draft, Emerson is a certified steal.

Round 3, Pick 78: DE Alex Wright

Alex Wright recorded his first sack of his career against the Tennessee Titans. The young defensive end is carving out his role in a talented defensive end group. Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz does a good job rotating defensive ends into the game, keeping their legs fresh.

Wright has played a quarter of the snaps on defense, filling in for Za’Darius Smith or Myles Garrett on early downs. Wright recorded his first sack from an inside alignment, lining up over the guard’s shoulder, and that could be a role he thrives in the future. Standing at 6-foot-5 and 272 pounds, Wright has the size and speed to handle interior offensive linemen.

Wright hasn’t had a lot of opportunities to play inside. Last year the Browns primarily used Jadaveon Clowney as a 3-technique or as a “spinner”, the term for a defensive end who stands up and aligns over an interior offensive lineman. The Browns acquired Za’Darius Smith this offseason to fill the role. Wright has been under the tutelage of two of the better interior threats in the NFL. Hopefully, the young defensive end continues to show out in his limited role as he prepares to take over the reins later in his career.

The third round pick is still developing, but the early returns seem promising.

Round 3, Pick 99: WR David Bell

David Bell sparked considerable discourse this offseason as the Browns allocated significant resources to upgrade their wide receiver corps. The second-year wideout was a notable cut-day candidate for many media members.

Bell lacks the explosive big-play ability that several other receivers on the roster possess. Nevertheless, the former third-round pick exhibits remarkable consistency as a receiver, demonstrating versatility by playing both on the outside and in the slot. Hailing from Purdue, he displayed shrewd play in college, and he continues to refine his skills in the professional league. Despite limited playing time—only 40 snaps this season, with 28 coming in the slot according to the 33rd Team—his 1.5 yards per route run ranks second on the team, following Amari Cooper’s 1.9 yards per route run.

The majority of David Bell’s receiving production came against the Pittsburgh Steelers, showcasing a promising connection with Deshaun Watson. Observing the development of their relationship will be key.

As of now, Bell hasn’t demonstrated substantial prowess as a wide receiver, finding himself buried beneath the depth chart and playing fewer snaps than rookie Cedric Tillman, despite outperforming him. Bell will need to continue fighting for playing time as he works towards improving every facet of his game. Assessing David Bell with such limited playtime proves challenging, and the receiver may require another season or two to fully realize his potential.

At this moment, I would grade this pick as incomplete.

Round 5, Pick 156: RB Jerome Ford

The Browns were outspoken in their endorsement of Ford as their primary backup this offseason. However, Jerome Ford is currently facing challenges in filling in for the injured Nick Chubb. Despite the prevailing notion in the analytics community that “Running backs don’t matter,” replacing Nick Chubb proves to be an almost impossible task.

Ford is still finding his rhythm, and hopefully, the bye-week break will aid in his adjustment. Standing at 5-foot-10 and 210 pounds, Ford is a compact back with commendable speed and agility, posing a threat to score from any distance, as demonstrated in the Steelers game. Currently, Ford runs upright, making him susceptible to arm tackles that slow him down. He also appears indecisive when navigating between tackles—typical issues for young running backs that are correctable.

While Ford grapples with the nuances of the running game, he exhibits the poise of a seasoned veteran in the passing game. Quickly evolving into a reliable check-down option for Browns’ quarterbacks, Ford has accumulated 77 receiving yards on 10 receptions with two touchdowns, solidifying his standing as a top-15 running back in the passing game.

Despite the challenging start to the season, the Browns’ front office maintains its commitment to Ford as their full-time starter. This commitment is justified by the running back’s untapped potential. Although it’s challenging to assess the immediate successor to Nick Chubb, Ford emerges as a highly promising player and a commendable fifth-round selection by the Browns.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire