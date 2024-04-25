Second retractable roof added for French Open, Paris Olympics

A retractable roof will sit atop Court Suzanne-Lenglen at the 2024 French Open and Paris Olympics. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

April 25 (UPI) -- A second retractable roof will be used for the first time at Roland Garros, with the famed tennis site to debut the addition at the 2024 French Open before using it at the Paris Olympics, organizers said Thursday.

"It will allow us to keep playing if the weather is bad and welcome 25,000 people," Amelie Mauresmo, director of the clay court Grand Slam told reporters at a news conference.

"We will host two games instead of one, which will give us a little bit more flexibility in our schedule."

Court Philippe Chatrier, the 15,000-seat main facility on the Paris campus, has had a retractable roof since 2020.

The new roof, made of canvas, is atop the 10,000-seat Court Suzanne Lenglen and needs just 15 minutes to close. Its design was inspired by the pleated skirt designer Jean Patou created for Suzanne Lenglen, a French icon and women's tennis pioneer.

The roof will premiere May 26, the first day of main-draw play of the 2024 French Open. The tournament will be held through June 9.

Tennis competition at the 2024 Summer Games will be July 27 to Aug. 4 at Roland Garros.