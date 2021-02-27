Second-quarter spark lifts PV past Berkshire, into Division III district tournament

Feb. 27—ANDOVER — Jonah Wilkerson looked off the defense as he threw an alley-oop pass to Tanner Rhoades on the right baseline to give Pymatuning Valley a 13-8 lead.

The play sparked an 18-2 run over the next six minutes in the second quarter. The Lakers went on to win 61-41 over Berkshire in a Division III sectional final at PV Friday.

Wilkerson continued to probe the defense for similar looks. He threw lobs inside to Robert Verba, who finished with a game-high 16 points.

"[Wilkerson's] an extension of me on the court," PV coach Ryan Shontz said. "He knows everything about everything. He calls the offense before I can call the offense. It's almost like a cheat code on the court ... My guards are so intense on the outside the [opponents big men] have to help, which leaves my posts open a lot. We don't really script it up to throw lobs. That's just Jonah reading the offense."

Verba also made key plays defensively. He blocked six shots, and his presence inside made Berkshire settle for contested outside looks.

"Athletically, [Verba's] as gifted a kid as I've ever worked with," Shontz said. "When his motor's running like that tonight, there's nobody that can stop him."

Verba's task of guarding a smaller, quicker opponent went well. He plugged up driving lanes and consistently contested shots, particularly those on the interior.

"They're a team with a lot of guards," Shontz said. "They spread it out so my big man had to guard a point guard. He was dribble driving in there, trying to get something going for his team, but Robert [Verba's] a big boy, and he was shutting it down. So I'm pretty proud of him."

Verba's defense, paired with efforts from Mason Inman, helped keep Berkshire's offense out of flow. Inman snatched a few steals, turning them into transition layups in the second and third quarters to help energize the defense.

Story continues

"We knew they were a great shooting team," Shontz said. "They like to spread you out and make people overhelp, then knock down threes. We knew we had to trust in our defense to keep one guy in front of you, not need help from the team so you can stay spread out and contest their shooters, and that's exactly what we did."

The Badgers still managed to make seven 3-pointers, but only 12 field goals as a team to go along with 22 turnovers. The Lakers held Berkshire to 14 points, which created a large cushion for the second half.

"It starts with my guards, my seniors Mason [Inman], Jonah [Wilkerson] and Tanner [Rhoades]," Shontz said. "The defense they play on their guys, it makes it miserable to try to score on them, and that feeds our offense."

Wilkerson and Rhoades both recorded 11 points each and Inman added nine. The Lakers' offense recorded double-digit scoring in each quarter. They only made three 3-pointers, but the interior offense of Verba, Wilkerson and Rhoades, paired with Inman's transition scoring, made for consistent opportunities.

PV hosts South Range on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in a Division III district semifinal.