Second-period surge sparks Icemen past Ghost Pirates in Saturday's ECHL game

Turning point: Luc Brown snapped a scoreless game 5:31 into the second period, starting a run of four unanswered goals and helping the Jacksonville Icemen extend their point streak in Saturday night's 5-2 ECHL victory at the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

Three stars: 1. Riley Fiddler-Schultz, Jacksonville (one goal, one assist). 2. Carter Long, Savannah (one goal). 3. Olivier Nadeau, Jacksonville (two assists).

Penalty box: The teams played penalty-free hockey for 55 minutes until a flurry of roughing penalties in the closing minutes.

Around the rink: Derek Lodermeier, Brendan Harris and Chris Grando followed Brown's opening goal as the Icemen (30-15-4-0) built a 4-0 lead early in the third period. ... Jordan Kaplan also scored for the sixth-place Ghost Pirates (18-26-4-1), now 15 points outside the last playoff berth. ... Jacksonville is now 9-0-1-0 in the last 10 games, gaining some breathing room in the chase for the Kelly Cup playoffs.

