A second NFL team in North Texas? Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson raises the possibility

The Dallas Cowboys could be getting some company in North Texas if Dallas mayor Eric Johnson has his way.

Following Kansas City voters refusal to subsidize renovations to Arrowhead Stadium, the possibility of the franchise relocating was threatened by Chiefs team president Mark Donovan.

Johnson retweeted an NBC Sports article with the caption ‘Welcome home Dallas Texans’ with the hashtag Cotton Bowl suggesting the Chiefs could find a new home in Dallas.

Johnson went further retweeting radio talk host Mark Davis who posted that the Mayor had previously told him he wanted a second NFL team in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The mayor told me some months ago that a second NFL team was on his list of goals. Didn’t expect this might be one prospect, as #KansasCity voters refuse #Chiefs stadium improvements. https://t.co/JNrLvQJX0n — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) April 3, 2024

Johnson gave a statement to WFAA explaining how Dallas could support another football team.

“Dallas was named the top sports city in the United States because we play to win,” Johnson said. “As I have said previously, our market is big enough, growing enough, and loves football more than enough to support a second NFL team — especially a franchise (and an owner) with deep roots here.”

The roots Johnson is referring to are the Chiefs owners, the Hunt family who have deep Dallas ties. Clark Hunt, chairman and co-owner of the Chiefs is a Dallas native who attended college at SMU.

Another tie is the Kansas City Chiefs organization began its history in Dallas as the Dallas Texans, playing games at the Cotton Bowl, before moving to Kansas City.

It’s yet to be seen whether the Chiefs organization would seriously consider moving the team but Mayor Johnson seems prepared if that circumstance would arise.