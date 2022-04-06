Second NCAA school adopts 'Tracy Rule' banning athletes disciplined for sexual assault, violence

A small public university in southwest Virginia has become the nation's second school to adopt the most comprehensive serious misconduct policy in college sports.

University of Virginia's College at Wise on Tuesday formally adopted the Tracy Rule, which requires thorough background checks for athletes and bans those found responsible in a Title IX hearing or court for sexual or violent offenses from playing on varsity sports teams.

Title IX is the federal law prohibiting sex discrimination in education.

"For us, it's kind of a natural next step in continuing to develop our campus culture," UVA Wise athletic director Kendall Rainey said in an interview with USA TODAY. "It's about continuing to educate our college constituents on how we can just be better, and just be the best us we can be."

Kendall Rainey, athletic director for University of Virginia's College at Wise.

The NCAA in April 2020 announced a new policy requiring NCAA athletes to annually disclose to their schools any allegations of sexual violence against them that resulted in an investigation, discipline through a Title IX proceeding or a criminal conviction. The policy also covers dating and domestic violence and other forms of violence that result in serious body injury or involve deadly weapons.

In addition, the NCAA directed all 1,100 member schools to adopt written policies instructing staff to gather that information from the previous schools of recruits and transfer athletes. Aimed at preventing troubled athletes from slipping through the cracks without the schools' knowledge, the policy was supposed to take effect before the 2021-22 school year, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused the NCAA to delay it until fall 2022.

The NCAA's Board of Governors adopted the policy four months after a four-part USA TODAY investigation called "Predator Pipeline" that detailed how dozens of college athletes seamlessly transferred to NCAA schools and continued their playing careers after being found responsible in a Title IX case or in court for sexual offenses.

Story continues

At the time, six of the NCAA’s 33 Division I conferences – the Southeastern Conference (SEC), Big 12, Pac-12, Big Sky, Southern Conference, and Mid-American Conference (MAC) – had adopted policies or procedures requiring vetting of prospective athletes for violent conduct. But their definitions of culpability varied, and most relied on the honor system – not actual record checks – to verify recruits. USA TODAY's investigation found some problematic athletes slipped through the cracks.

The Tracy Rule builds on and closes loopholes in those conferences' policies. Like the Big Sky policy, it requires athletes to self-report pending and closed investigations in an annual questionnaire. It expands the list of disqualifying offenses to include sexual harassment, incest, hate crimes, manslaughter and murder. Crucially, it also requires the Title IX coordinator from each transfer-athlete’s previous school to state whether that athlete was involved in any Title IX investigations at that school.

Named for gang-rape survivor and activist Brenda Tracy, the Tracy Rule goes beyond the NCAA policy, disqualifying athletes if they have been found at fault for such an offense in a court or disciplinary proceeding. The University of Texas at San Antonio became the first school to adopt it in 2019.

"Not everybody has the courage of UTSA and UVA Wise," Tracy told USA TODAY. "I believe they're setting an example for other schools, and hopefully other schools will see what they're doing and realize that this is not as scary as they think it is, and that this is a good thing for our campuses and communities."

Athletes disqualified by the Tracy Rule can appeal to a university review panel, which can request advisory opinions from a committee comprised of at least one victim’s advocate, counselor or other employee who is trauma-informed. The president and athletic director make the final decision based on the panel’s assessment.

UVA Wise ran into no problems implementing the Tracy Rule, chancellor Donna Henry and Title IX coordinator Tabitha Smith told USA TODAY. Campus attorneys did not take issue with it and all their coaches – of men's and women's teams – were on board.

"I think our coaches generally view it as another mechanism to support their recruiting efforts," Rainey said. "It really just sort of formalizes or puts into policy some things that they are already doing in the recruiting process."

UVA Wise enrolls roughly 2,000 students, about 300 of whom play a varsity sport, Rainey said. Cavaliers teams compete in the NCAA's second-highest level of competition, Division II.

Rape survivor Brenda Tracy and University of South Florida football players show support for her nonprofit, Set The Expectation, dedicated to preventing sexual assault. Photographed Sept. 28, 2019, in Tampa Florida.

Tracy is expected to be on campus Wednesday for a ceremonial signing of the rule's adoption. Later that day, she plans to meet with the men's sports teams and speak about her journey after reporting being gang-raped, sodomized and robbed in 1998 by four men, including two Oregon State football players. She reported the incident to police. The four men were arrested.

Amid attacks from the community on her and her credibility, Tracy made what she thought at the time was an informed decision to decline to press charges, she said. The Oregon State players served one-game suspensions for what their coach, Mike Riley, called “a bad choice” – a statement, he told The Oregonian, he later regretted.

Sixteen years later, Tracy went public with her story in The Oregonian. Riley met with Tracy, apologized, and gave her the opportunity to speak to his football team at University of Nebraska, which she did. She told the team there was a time she hated Riley more than her rapists.

Riley's act proved crucial to Tracy's healing, she said. Dozens of colleges and high schools across the country since have invited her to their campuses to share her story in front of rooms full of young athletes. She urges them to be a solution to the problem of sexual violence. She heads a nonprofit, Set The Expectation, aimed at sexual violence prevention education and advocacy through sport.

"I would never want anything to happen to a student, like what happen to Tracy, that perhaps was preventable," Henry told USA TODAY. "I think with this policy in place, that just gives us some extra tools for prevention. And hopefully we'll make our campus even safer than it currently is."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: UVA Wise adopts Tracy Rule, bans athletes disciplined for sex offenses