Second man dies after triple stabbing in Halifax

A large police cordon was set up around Commercial Street following the incident - YappApp

A teenager has become the second person to die after a triple stabbing in the centre of Halifax, West Yorkshire.

The town centre was locked down with a large police cordon following the stabbings just before 4am on Sunday morning.

One of the three injured men, aged 21, died in hospital a short time later.

A second man, a 19-year-old, died late on Sunday evening after being taken to hospital in a critical condition. The third man, an 18-year-old, received treatment for a non-life-threatening injury.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police’s homicide and major enquiry team have launched a murder investigation.

Five teenagers, two aged 18 and three aged 19, have been arrested in connection with the incident on Commercial Street, and remain in custody.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police’s homicide and major enquiry team have launched a murder investigation - YappApp

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Holdsworth said: “This is an extremely serious incident which has resulted in the death of two young men and a further man injured.

“We have specialist officers supporting both of their families and are determined to get answers for them and ensure that the person or people responsible are made to face justice for their actions.

“What I would ask for now is the support of the wider public in providing any information about what has taken place or the events leading up to it.

“I understand that people were present in the area at the time of the incident, and I would urge anyone with information, dash cam or phone footage which could be relevant to our investigation to please make contact.

“I understand people locally will be rightly concerned and I want to reassure people that we are doing everything we can to investigate all possible lines of enquiry to understand the full circumstances of what took place.

“There is still a significant scene in place this morning, with a smaller scene remaining while we conduct forensic enquiries. I would like to thank residents and businesses for their understanding during this time.”