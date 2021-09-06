Second man charged in ongoing rape case against Benjamin Mendy

Benjamin Mendy - Nick Potts/PA

Police investigating allegations of rape involving the Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy have charged a second man.

Cheshire Constabulary confirmed they had charged Louis Saha Matturie, 40, with four counts of rape.

A spokesman for the force said the charges related to three complainants over the age of 16 and are alleged to have taken place between April 2021 and August 2021.

Matturie, a French national, who lives in Eccles, appeared at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

He was remanded in custody and is set to appear at Chester Crown Court on Friday, September 10.

Cheshire Police confirmed that the charges related to the ongoing case against Mendy.

Mendy, a 27-year-old French World Cup winner, was charged with four counts of rape and one of sexual assault last month and was remanded in custody.

Three of the rape charges relate to an alleged incident in October 2020 at his home address in Prestbury, Cheshire.

He is also charged with the sexual assault of a woman, also at his home address in early January this year.

The fourth rape allegation relates to an incident last month.

Mendy, who plays as a left-back, was born in a suburb of Paris and began his career in France with Le Havre before moving to Marseille and then Monaco.

He joined Manchester City in July 2017 on a five-year contract for a reported £52m fee - a world record for a defender.

He was also a member of France’s squad, which won the 2018 World Cup, but only played for 40 minutes during the tournament.

Announcing his suspension from Manchester City last month, a spokesman said: “Manchester City can confirm that following his being charged by police, Benjamin Mendy has been suspended pending an investigation.

“The matter is subject to a legal process and the club is therefore unable to make further comment until that process is complete.”