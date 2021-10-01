Second injury report for Washington vs. Falcons, Week 4
The Washington Football Team and the Atlanta Falcons released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday, and there was one significant addition for Washington.
Here is a complete look at the injury report for both teams below:
Player
Injury
Participation
RB Antonio Gibson
Shin
DNP
DT Matt Ioannidis
Knee
DNP
CB Benjamin St-Juste
Concussion
DNP
G Brandon Scherff
Chest
Full
T Charles Leno
NIR (rest)
Full
Gibson was a new addition to the injury report on Thursday. This should be a concern this late in the week. It will be interesting to see Gibson’s participation on Friday.
Ioannidis did not participate after being limited on Thursday.
St-Juste remains out. If he misses Friday, he’s out on Sunday.
Scherff and Leno were back in full participation on Thursday.
Player
Injury
Participation
DT Marlon Davidson
Ankle
DNP
WR Russell Gage
Ankle
DNP
WR Frank Darby
Calf
Full
G Colby Gossett
Illness
Full
S Erik Harris
Back
Full
CB A.J. Terrell
Concussion
Full
Davidson and Gage remained out on Thursday.
On Thursday, everyone else was back to full participation, meaning things look good for A.J. Terrell’s return to action in Week 4.