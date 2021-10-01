Second injury report for Washington vs. Falcons, Week 4

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bryan Manning
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Washington Football Team and the Atlanta Falcons released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday, and there was one significant addition for Washington.

Here is a complete look at the injury report for both teams below:

Player

Injury

Participation

RB Antonio Gibson

Shin

DNP

DT Matt Ioannidis

Knee

DNP

CB Benjamin St-Juste

Concussion

DNP

G Brandon Scherff

Chest

Full

T Charles Leno

NIR (rest)

Full

  • Gibson was a new addition to the injury report on Thursday. This should be a concern this late in the week. It will be interesting to see Gibson’s participation on Friday.

  • Ioannidis did not participate after being limited on Thursday.

  • St-Juste remains out. If he misses Friday, he’s out on Sunday.

  • Scherff and Leno were back in full participation on Thursday.

Player

Injury

Participation

DT Marlon Davidson

Ankle

DNP

WR Russell Gage

Ankle

DNP

WR Frank Darby

Calf

Full

G Colby Gossett

Illness

Full

S Erik Harris

Back

Full

CB A.J. Terrell

Concussion

Full

  • Davidson and Gage remained out on Thursday.

  • On Thursday, everyone else was back to full participation, meaning things look good for A.J. Terrell’s return to action in Week 4.

Recommended Stories