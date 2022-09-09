Second injury report for Jaguars vs. Commanders, Week 1

The second injury report of the week is out for the Washington Commanders and Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of their Week 1 meeting Sunday. Fortunately for both teams, the injury report had no new additions.

Washington safety Kam Curl missed practice for the second consecutive day with a thumb injury. Curl recently underwent surgery on the thumb he injured in the second preseason game. Curl, who is in a cast, hopes to play Sunday.

Tight end Logan Thomas was limited again, but he certainly looks ready to play Sunday. Thomas was activated off the physically unable to perform list last month and is close to a full return after offseason knee surgery.

Wide receiver Cam Sims [concussion] and rookie tight end Cole Turner [hamstring] were also limited.

Tight end John Bates [calf], defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis [ankle] and guard Trai Turner [quad] were all full participants.

Jacksonville defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi was limited for the second consecutive day.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire