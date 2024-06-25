Second incoming Notre Dame freshman named best player in state

Notre Dame’s women’s soccer team has been a powerhouse for most of its history. That naturally is going to lead to some quality talent successfully being recruited to the program. Among that talent is incoming freshman Izzy Engle, and she’s bringing some hardware with her.

Engle has been named the Gatorade Minnesota Girls Soccer Player of the Year. She joins a club also occupied by fellow incoming freshman Riley DeMartino, who won this year’s award for Maryland.

Engle, the third winner of this award from Edina, is coming off an undefeated season and state championship, which she won by scoring both goals in the title game. She scored 41 goals and 14 assists this past season and was named the state’s Ms. Soccer winner in her class.

To have two Gatorade Girls Soccer Players of the Year come in the same class is nothing short of remarkable for the Irish. Anything less than another NCAA Tournament bid will be unacceptable, and they’ll continue to pursue their four national championship and first since 2010.

