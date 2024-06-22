Second high-profile defender closing in on Atletico Madrid move

Atletico Madrid had one of their worst season defensively under Diego Simeone in 2023-24, and they’re certainly going to do something about it this summer. Not only are they close to signing Robin Le Normand from Real Sociedad, but a second transfer is also on the cusp of being agreed upon.

🚨🗣️ EXCLUSIVE – Manuel Tomás, Reinildo’s agent: “Reinildo’s future? He is happy at Atlético Madrid and has a contract, but in football, you never know.” pic.twitter.com/aXgAH4APn5 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 22, 2024

As per Marca, Atleti have identified David Hancko as a top target. They are hoping to land the Slovakian defender once his involvement at Euro 2024 close to an end, and in the meantime, they are reportedly close to agreeing a deal with Feyenoord.

The idea is for Atleti to advance negotiations with the Eredivisie side once Slovakia exit Euro 2024. That could happen next week, and for Diego Simeone, this would be ideal as it’d allow the player to be available for the start of pre-season.

However, Hancko did suffer an injury during Slovakia’s recent defeat to Ukraine, which places his availability for next week’s fixture against Romania in doubt. If he’s unable to play any further part in Germany, that would also advance his signing for Atletico Madrid.