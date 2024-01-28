Second-half woes plague Idaho men in 89-68 loss to Northern Colorado

Jan. 27—MOSCOW, Idaho — Getting a young team to believe in its capabilities has been perhaps the top priority for Idaho coach Alex Pribble as the Vandals have been regularly left in the dust in the second half by opponents during a losing streak that has now reached seven games.

For nearly 30 of their 40 minutes against Northern Colorado, however, the Vandals seemed thoroughly convinced they were all that. A 15-2 scoring run allowed them to close a 38-24 Bears lead to 40-39 in the first half, and Idaho came out of the break still playing well. The Vandals hung within two points of UNC, 57-55, with about 11:30 to play.

From there, however, the woeful narrative of Idaho's second-half shortcomings played out again as the Bears pulled away to a convincing 89-68 victory.

UNC is now 12-8, 5-2 in the Big Sky Conference. Idaho fell to 7-13 and 1-6.

"I am proud of coming back from being down 14," in the first half, Pribble assessed the Vandals.

"When they play their best basketball, they are capable of playing with this caliber of opponents."

By far the greatest discrepancy between the teams was the Bears' ability to score inside. Three-point shooting was nearly even, 11 of 27 for UNC, 11-25 for Idaho, and the Vandals shot a respectable 46.4 percent, 26-56. But UNC overwhelmed Idaho in the paint, 40-26. The Bears had 10 offensive rebounds to Idaho's four, and won the overall rebounding, 38-21.

"Getting punished in the paint comes down to physicality. As a young team, we have got to get better at that," Pribble said.

"Credit to Northern Colorado. They are a talented offensive team. Every time you make a mistake, they make you pay."

Julius "Juice" Mims, who had been averaging 11.5 points and 6.9 rebounds as Idaho's most potent threat near the basket, finished with merely four points and three rebounds against the Bears and played just 21:55. Pribble attributed it solely to fatigue.

"We have relied on Juice a lot this year," he acknowledged, and he expects Mims will be energized again when the Vandals make their swing to Montana and Montana State this week.

While Mims faded from the box score, though, Terren Frank came off the bench and stepped up for the Vandals. He was Idaho's second-leading scorer with 13 points, behind Quinn Denker's 14, and Frank also made a pair of steals. Pribble praised his consistent play and intelligence on the court.

"He has a great basketball IQ, and he is a great defender. He was able to knock down some shots today to help us." During Idaho's first-half comeback, Frank scored 10 points, including g a pair of three-pointers, and he scooped up a loose ball and went coast-to-coast for another basket.

Tyler Linhardt also scored in double figures for the Vandals with 10 points.

The game's top scorer was UNC's Saint Thomas. He dominated the game with 20 points on 8-17 shooting, and he was the leading rebounder with 13 and the leading assist man with eight. Dejour Reaves followed with 18 points, Brock Wisne 13, and Riley Abercrombie 12 for the Bears.

Pribble said despite Idaho's current difficulty finding a win, he has seen encouraging play from his team but mostly on an individual basis. It may reflect what he still sees as the Vandals' deficiency in believing they can operate as a complete unit.

"To make this thing click," he says, "we have got to get five guys playing together at the same time."

