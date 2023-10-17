Will the second half of UT's season be special? Longhorns will start to find out this week

Despite being separated by less than 175 miles, the Texas Longhorns and Houston Cougars don't visit each other often.

Back when they were both playing in the Southwest Conference, Texas and Houston played every year between 1976-95. Since Texas left for the Big 12 in 1996, however, the teams have met just three times and UT's 41-11 victory in 2002 was the last meeting in this 25-game series.

This weekend in Houston, UT and UH will reunite. For one game only. Houston (3-3, 1-2) joined the Big 12 this season, but Texas (5-1, 2-1) will soon be departing for the Southeastern Conference.

But just because these schools haven't played in 21 years, that doesn't mean the Longhorns and Cougars don't know each other a little. Houston coach Dana Holgorsen went 3-4 against Texas as the head coach at West Virginia from 2011-18, and former UT assistant Corby Meekins is on the Cougars' coaching staff. Houston starting guard Tyler Johnson spent three seasons in Austin and reserve lineman Jaylen Garth is also a Texas transfer.

Former Houston defensive back Latrell McCutchin is among the Cougars who have played against UT at another school. McCutchin was at Oklahoma in 2021 when Xavier Worthy recorded the second-most receiving yards in school history during a 261-yard performance at the Cotton Bowl.

Then there's Donovan Smith.

This year, the junior quarterback has thrown for 1,601 yards and 13 touchdowns. Three of his 219 passes have been intercepted. His 66.2 completion percentage ranks third among Big 12 quarterbacks. But at this time last year, Smith was playing football in Lubbock. During a 37-34 win that Texas Tech sealed in overtime, Smith threw for 331 yards and two touchdowns.

"He's a great quarterback," senior defensive back Jahdae Barron said. "(We) played him last year at Tech. He has a lot of talent to himself."

The last pass that Smith threw was a 49-yard Hail Mary that was hauled in by Stephon Johnson at the end of a 41-39 win over West Virginia last Thursday. So, Houston enters this week with a little bit of momentum. Texas, though, is well-rested after it was on a bye last week.

The bye gave Texas a needed week of rest. Cornerback Ryan Watts, tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders and offensive lineman Jake Majors and Cole Hutson all entered the bye on UT's injury report. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said Watts, Majors and Sanders were limited last week "to all about nothing," but everyone practiced on Monday. Of that group, Hutson (knee) remains the most limited.

"I'm gonna have to make that decision later in the week of who is really ready to play," Sarkisian said. "To be fair to them, (I want to) give them that chance to really practice on Tuesday and Wednesday in our physical practices to make sure that they're in position to perform and to do it at a high level but I was encouraged today that they were all out there going."

When this weekend's game in Houston kicks off, Texas will be two weeks removed from a 34-30 loss to Oklahoma. Does time heal all wounds? On Monday, Texas players were asked if the bye came at a good time or if they would have preferred to play last week.

"It's definitely tough for it being this long to not have an opponent," quarterback Quinn Ewers said. "But I think it was good for us to kind of take a step back and recenter what we're focused on. At the end of the day, it is tough to just have more time to sit back and think on what happened."

Opined Barron: "The bye week was perfect. Just for everybody to get some rest, it was a long six games and stuff like that. We have a heck of a season, a long season to go so it was kind of perfect for everybody."

Texas is currently ranked eighth in both the Associated Press and USA Today coaches polls. The Longhorns are looking up at No. 6/7 Oklahoma (6-0, 3-0) in both the polls and standings, but a clear path to the Big 12's championship game exists.

For UT, the second half of that drive to Arlington begins with a detour to Houston. Texas also has home games against BYU, Kansas State and Texas Tech and road trips to TCU and Iowa State left on the schedule.

"I think this is going to be a great half to the second half of the season of college football. I think there's more parity now than there's been in a long, long time. A lot of people are probably looking at the second half of the season thinking we've got an opportunity to do something special. We're no different, but everybody's gotta go handle their business accordingly one week at a time."

Saturday's game

No. 8 Texas (5-1, 2-1) at Houston (3-3 1-2), 3 p.m., Fox, 1300

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football team returns to action against Houston after bye week