Second-half Tottenham shine again as Ange Postecoglou takes advantage of midfield depth in crucial win

Job done: Spurs moved up to fourth with victory over Nottingham Forest (Getty Images)

Tottenham leapfrogged Aston Villa into the top-four with an entertaining 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest in north London, illuminated by brilliant goals from Micky van de Ven and Pedro Porro.

Both defenders scored with unstoppable strikes from inside the box as Spurs produced another stirring second-half display.

Chris Wood’s leveller cancelled out Murillo’s own goal before the interval and the Forest striker should have had a second but clattered the post from a couple of yards out.

Spurs’ chances of a fourth-place finish – guaranteeing Champions League football next season – are now in their own hands, with Ange Postecoglou’s side ahead of Villa on goal difference and with a game in hand

Spurs produce another rousing second-half performance

Tottenham are still yet to lead a home game at half-time in 2024 – but that hardly matters when they continue to be so commanding in the second halves.

For the fifth time in their last six home games, Spurs roared back after the interval to make up for a flat opening, with Forest probably deserving to go in ahead, Wood somehow striking the post after Guglielmo Vicario saved Ryan Yates’ effort.

Attacking the South Stand and with a rollicking from Postecoglou presumably ringing in their ears, Spurs are hard to stop – particularly when their defenders bring their shooting boots.

At this stage of their development under the Australian, Spurs are struggling to play at the manager’s desired intensity for a full 90 minutes but they are capable of producing spells of brilliant attacking football, which have proved too much for a succession of lesser clubs here.

With Arsenal the next visitors to N17, and matches against Manchester City and Liverpool still to come, Postecoglou’s side will have to play with more tempo and control in the first half to have a chance of being kingmakers in the title race, although all-three title-chasing sides will be wary of this side’s ability to raise their game after slow starts.

Pedro Porro gave Tottenham a two-goal advantage (Action Images via Reuters)

Spurs underline midfield depth

Postecoglou replaced midfielders Yves Bissouma (who played well) and Pape Sarr with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur at the interval.

Presumably at least one of the changes was enforced or perhaps the head coach was simply unhappy with the way his side had squandered control mid-way through the first half.

Whatever the case, Spurs once again raised the tempo after the break and Hojbjerg and Bentancur were both impressive, the former adding bite and a willingness to shoot and Bentancur assisting Porro’s goal with a flicked-on header.

To lose or replace two starting midfielders at the interval and improve is no mean feat, and Giovani Lo Celso only played the final 15 minutes, while Oliver Skipp did not even make the matchday squad.

Spurs’ midfield options could look very different next season – Hojbjerg, for one, is unlikely to be a long-term fit for Postecoglou’s project – but, for now, the manager can call upon impressive depth in the middle of the park.

A fine strike from Pedro Porro doubles Spurs' advantage 💥 pic.twitter.com/M3Q53HNdrZ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 7, 2024

Werner decisive again

Timo Werner will not officially be credited with another assist but Spurs’ opening goal was all about the German’s inviting cross into the box, which was a nightmare for Murillo to defend. He only succeeded in turning it into his own net.

Werner’s final ball will always be occasionally erratic, to put it kindly, but increasingly he is proving a huge weapon in Postecoglou's system.

Another decisive performance capped a great week for the on-loan German, who was involved in both goals in the comeback win against Luton and made Spurs’ goal, scored by Brennan Johnson, in the draw at West Ham mid-week.

It is increasingly hard to make an argument against Spurs signing Werner permanently from RB Leipzig for around £15million in the summer.

He may not be pretty – and his reputation and past may always precede him – but he is undoubtedly effective, and Spurs will struggle to find a player who will guarantee to same output for a similar price.