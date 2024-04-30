Second-half surge propels Timberwolves into state quarterfinals

Apr. 29—There's something driving the Norman North girls soccer team as it makes another push towards a Class 6A state title.

It started long before this season began. The Timberwolves have reached the penultimate game twice in the last two seasons, but came up just short both times.

There was little reason to think Norman North couldn't do it again, with all its talented players and a head coach that knows what it takes to reach the mountain top. Still, that kind of success isn't guaranteed, and that's a lesson the Timberwolves have had to learn this season with two rare losses on their resume.

Even after his team's dominant performance against Southmoore in the first round of the state tournament on Monday, head coach Trevor Laffoon doesn't think his team has played its best soccer yet.

Junior forward Presley Boyd said those losses earlier in the season have done more to help the team than hurt them.

"I think we needed those losses to push and gain more momentum and do better," Boyd said. "I think we have more momentum now because of those losses. It just makes us stronger."

The Timberwolves looked like a team prepared to make a deep playoff run in Monday's 6-2 win.

They controlled the pace of the game, gave themselves opportunities to score and eventually started to cash-in in the second half. Norman North held a comfortable 2-0 lead at halftime, but it could've been even more with nine shots and four on goal.

Narissa Fults gave the Timberwolves their first goal of the game on a low cross into the box from Boyd. The shot ended up going right at Southmoore's goalie, but it went between her legs and into the back of the net.

Just over 10 minutes later Boyd got her own goal. With the ball outside of the box, she made a touch towards the middle of the field and fired off a shot that megged the keeper again.

"Press, press, press. Don't give them an inch," Laffoon said about his message during halftime.

The Timberwolves' head coach was confident that his team could put the game out of reach with a quick goal coming out of halftime.

Just 42 seconds into the second half, Fults received a low through pass from Boyd and had defenders closing in as she took on the keeper with a shot from the middle of the box. The ball ended up just outside of the keeper's reach and just inside the left post for the senior's second goal of the game.

"I would say that the second half for us, the first 20 minutes was probably the best 20 minutes we played all season," Laffoon said.

Boyd padded the Timberwolves' lead in the 48th minute and Parker McGraw and Izzy Fletcher each scored less than 10 minutes later. With a little over 20 minutes remaining in the game, Laffoon made an eight-player substitution that gave many of his starters a break for the rest of the regulation.

The Jaguars scored two more goals over the final 15 minutes of the game but couldn't get any closer.

The Timberwolves' one-two punch up top combined to score four goals with had four assists.

"We're kind of attached to each other in a way," Boyd said about playing with Fults. "We always know where each other are and it really helps ... playing and putting chances away. It's really fun to work with her."

Norman North now turns its attention to the state quarterfinals. Bishop McGuinness beat Piedmont 6-2 on Monday to set up a meeting with the Timberwolves.

The game is slated to start at 7 p.m. at Norman North High School.

Noble 5, Guymon 0 — The Bears girls team pulled out their eighth shutout win of the season to secure home field advantage and advance to the second round of the 5A state tournament. They'll be back at home on Thursday to face Coweta at 7 p.m.

Edmond Memorial 2, Norman High 1 — The Norman High girls' season came to an end on Monday night in Edmond. The Tigers close out the season 6-8 overall and with their third playoff appearance in row.

Jenks 2, Norman North 0 — In a rematch from its season opener, the Norman North boys couldn't pull off another road win over District 6A-4 champion Jenks. The Timberwolves went 6-6 this season.

Tarik Masri is the sports editor for The Transcript covering OU athletics and area sports. You can reach him by emailing tarik@normantranscript.com