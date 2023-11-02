Second-half surge powers Northmor into Week 12 home playoff football game with Trimble

IBERIA — Last week was a new kind of experience for veteran football coach Scott Armrose as his team rallied in the second half for a playoff opening victory at home Friday night.

"That’s as good as we’ve played after as bad as we have played," Armrose said after the 44-22 Division VI, Region 23 win over Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant.

"The way that our kids responded to really getting punched in the mouth in that first half, and the way we responded and how we responded says a lot about these guys," Armrose continued. "I’ve never seen a turnaround in a football team from the first half to the second half that I saw Friday night."

Simply put, Coal Grove dominated the first half with its running game, controlling the clock and and limiting Northmor's opportunities. The Hornets scored on their first three possessions — all double-digit-play drives — and only failed on the fourth because the clock ran out in the half.

Coal Grove rolled up more than 200 yards on the ground and led 22-14.

"We just changed our game plan a little bit because we knew what we were doing wasn’t working. We couldn’t keep our heads down and had to come out in the second half and just play our football," Northmor running back Paul Cramer said.

Northmor recovered an onside kick to start the third quarter and soon the onslaught was on. The Golden Knights scored 30 unanswered points as all three phases of the game converged to flip the second half around. A tackle for a loss on fourth-and-2 from midfield and a blocked punt set up two more short field touchdown drives for Northmor after the onside kick.

"The first half we came out slow and recognized what they were doing," Northmor quarterback A.J. Bower said. "At halftime we went in and made adjustments and came out and just performed well.

"It was amazing. If we could play every game like that, that would be great."

Up Next

With the win, Northmor (9-2), which is seeded fourth, will host No. 12 Glouster Trimble (6-4), which upset No. 5 Elgin 37-6 in its playoff opener. The regional quarterfinal is set for Friday at 7 p.m. in Iberia.

"We were really glad to be playing on our home field. It feels great to get another chance to play. It feels amazing (to be at home again) and I’m super happy about it," Cramer said.

Trimble is a traditional power in southern Ohio. The Athens County school has 19 playoff appearances and a 22-18 postseason record, winning state runner-up trophies in 2013 and 2018. It had a 12-year playoff streak snapped last season, but the Tomcats rebounded in 2023.

Three of Trimble's four losses were to 9-1 squads and two of those three games were within two touchdowns or less.

Northmor quarterback A.J. Bower has his team near the goal line in the second half of last week's Division VI, Region 23 playoff opener at home against Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant.

What's Trimble about?

"Another physical football team and another running football team, but at the same time different in their approach," Armrose said of the Tomcats. "They also have a really athletic quarterback who can run and throw the ball when he needs to."

Like Coal Grove, Trimble is a team that runs out of the I formation, but according to Armrose, the team goes about its business differently. Coal Grove had a heavier offensive line and liked to pound it between the tackles, while Trimble is smaller, faster and more nimble, pulling linemen and using a lot of counters and off-tackle plays to bounce outside.

Quarterback Brandon Burdette is more of a passing threat than what Northmor saw in Week 11 when Coal Grove attempted just two passes in the first half, but he can tuck-and-run. Xavier Cunningham and Brady Jajczyk are the two other threats to score for the Tomcats.

"That physical style of offense carries over to defense," Armrose said of Trimble. "It’s a very physical defense. Not huge up front, but athletic and a lot of guys who get to the ball. They have guys in the secondary who will fill and get to the line of scrimmage and make a tackle."

Northmor promises to be ready for the challenge.

"We’ll keep working and doing what we do in practice every week. We’ll work as hard as we do every week and even harder," Cramer said.

Northmor coach Scott Armrose talks to his team after it beat Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant last week to open the playoffs in Division VI, Region 23.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: What to know: Northmor carries momentum into Trimble playoff showdown