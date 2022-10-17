Second-half surge lifts Los Angeles Rams vs. reeling Carolina Panthers. Here is what we learned.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Being below .500 is uncharted territory for Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay, but the reeling Carolina Panthers were just what the defending champions needed.

After losing two in a row, the Rams got back to their winning ways in a 24-10 home win over the struggling Panthers.

The Rams were booed when they entered the locker room at halftime trailing 10-7, but were able to find some life in the second half. Los Angeles scored 17 unanswered second-half points and held the Panthers out of the end zone.

Here's what we learned:

Rams rally in second half

The Rams only managed to score one touchdown in the first half. They had 128 total yards on five first-half drives. The Rams trailed 10-7 at halftime and the entire team got booed entering the locker room.

Los Angeles had to punt on their first drive of the second half.

Appropriately, the stadium DJ played Snoop Dogg’s hit “Ain’t No Fun” prior to the Rams' second series in the second half. From that point, the Rams found life. The Rams went on a 12-play, 87-yard drive that ended in a field goal. Then the offense had back-to-back touchdown drives to score 17 unanswered points.

The Rams totaled 232 yards in the second half.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson II (1) celebrates with Cooper Kupp (10) after catching a touchdown pass against the Carolina Panthers .

Rams passing offense shows signs of versatility in second half

Cooper Kupp entered the matchup leading the NFL with 49 catches. He registered seven catches for 80 yards in Sunday’s win.

The Rams passing offense revolves around Kupp, but it has become too dependent on Kupp.

The attack was more balanced versus Carolina, albeit in the second half. Wide receiver Allen Robinson had his best game as a Ram. He tallied five catches, 63 yards and a touchdown.

Los Angeles had 249 passing yards and eight different players caught passes.

Rams patch work O-line

The Rams' banged-up offensive line took another significant blow. Left tackle Joe Noteboom suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter and was carted off the field. He didn’t return. The Rams are already without center Brian Allen and guards David Edwards, Coleman Shelton and Tremayne Anchrum Jr. due to injuries.

Guard Alaric Jackson moved over to left tackle to replace Noteboom, and Oday Aboushi filled in at guard.

Rams defense frustrates Carolina

The Panthers offense couldn't get anything going versus the Rams.

Versatile running back Christian McCaffrey was Carolina's only source of offense. He had 20 touches and 158 yards from scrimmage in the loss.

Quarterback PJ Walker exited the game early due to a neck injury.

The Panthers had just 110 passing yards and backup QB Jacob Eason threw an interception.

Panthers terrible on third downs

The Panthers came into Week 6 with the worst third-down offense in the NFL, converting just 24% of their third downs. They were on brand in Week 6. Carolina was 2-10 on third down in Sunday’s loss.

