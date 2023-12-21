Second-half surge leads to win over North Dakota for men’s basketball

The Huskers dealt with a difficult halftime deficit in their Wednesday night game against North Dakota. Nebraska struggled in the first half against the Fighting Hawks, heading into the locker room down 42-32. But the Huskers stormed back in the second half to erase the deficit and take an 83-75 win.

Nebraska’s entire starting lineup finished in double-digits in scoring, combining for 62 total points in the win. However, the lead scorer came off the bench for the Huskers on the night. C.J. Wilcher finished as the top scorer for Nebraska, dropping 16 points and landing four-of-six 3-pointers.

Along with Wilcher, Juwan Gary finished the game as the team’s rebound leader, securing 12. Gary accompanied the 12 rebounds with 12 points to earn his third double-double of the season.

Nebraska moves to 10-2 on the season and will host South Carolina State next Friday night. Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m. and can be viewed on B1G+.

Back-to-back threes off the bench from Wilcher. 📺 B1G+ pic.twitter.com/cLRJZfTKdF — Nebraska Men's Basketball (@HuskerMBB) December 21, 2023

Gary gets us going. 💥 📺 B1G+ pic.twitter.com/VInaE1sq5B — Nebraska Men's Basketball (@HuskerMBB) December 21, 2023

NOW WE GO. 10-0 Husker run courtesy of @KeiseiTominaga. 📺 B1G+ pic.twitter.com/1VEUW5zWfh — Nebraska Men's Basketball (@HuskerMBB) December 21, 2023

Gary finds his spot and buries it. Tied up at 51. 📺 B1G+ pic.twitter.com/RjGWo9zfQc — Nebraska Men's Basketball (@HuskerMBB) December 21, 2023

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire