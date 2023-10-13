Second half stunner: Chippewa rallies from three-goal deficit to shock Norwayne

DOYLESTOWN — Over the years, there have been many memorable chapters etched into the lore of the Norwayne-Chippewa girls soccer rivalry.

There's no question that it stands alone as the area's best girls soccer rivalry. There's always a lot on the line when these two teams lock horns.

Thursday's chapter might have been the best yet, as Chippewa rallied from a three-goal second-half deficit to stun Norwayne 4-3 and capture the outright Wayne County Athletic League title.

"I think this was the best match yet," said Chipps coach Ruth Coney. "I say that, because you have two extremely talented teams, playing high-intensity soccer for eighty minutes. Add that all up and yeah, this was probably best matchup so far between us."

Michigan State-bound Shelby Vaughn lit up the net for a hat trick and a 3-0 lead with a shade over 34 minutes left in regulation for the Bobcats. It looked like the Bobcats were headed for a road win, and a share of fourth straight WCAL title.

But with 31:31 left, things changed. Annie Henegar got Chippewa on the board, beginning the comeback on the night the Chipps honored late former assistant coach Mary Kay Hajak.

"That moment of silence (before the game) brought us together and we realized what we are really here for," said Henegar. "Having her in the back of our minds, knowing she is here with us, it really just pushed us to do our best and ultimately, just play for her."

"It was really special," added Callie West. "We just kept working hard, because we know that's what she would want us to do. So, we left everything on the field for her and that was really special."

Leaving it all on the field is exactly what Chippewa did. Henegar tapped home her second goal in the 58th minute before West sent in the equalizer.

Henegar finally screamed in elation with 6:37 left when finished her hat trick, burying the go-ahead goal past Bobcat goalkeeper Sydney Emler.

"It was just straight chills down my body," said Henegar. "It was an amazing feeling, turning to the crowd and seeing everyone cheering. It's one of the best feelings ever and then seeing my team racing to me - simply amazing."

Setting up Henegar's score was West about a minute earlier, when she took a corner kick from Mia Rodriguez and deposited it into the net for the equalizer. For West, it was her biggest goal to date.

"I saw the ball coming towards me and I was like, 'I think I can get my body on it,' I just did everything I could to touch it and I wasn't sure if it was going to go in," said West, who is Henegar's cousin. "When I saw it go into the back of the net, I looked at Annie and I just loved it. It was amazing."

The Chipps would then drain the final minutes off the clock to cap arguably one of the most stunning comebacks in area soccer history.

"To come back from three goals is an achievement in itself and then to win the game," said Coney. "The girls just played with all their hearts against a very good Norwayne team."

"Annie getting that first goal, that gave us a lot of momentum," said West. "When she scored again, we knew that we could do this, we all stuck together, worked hard, kept encouraging each other and our bench kept us motivated."

And for finally winning the WCAL title outright — something nobody on the current team had done?

"We are tired of sharing the WCAL Championship," said Henegar with a smile. "We came out in the second half and showed just how much we wanted it. Also, it's amazing to look back and seeing all the hard work that we've put in paying off."

Early on though, it looked like it was going to be all Bobcats as Vaughn scored in the 11th and 37th minute in the first half. She completed the hat trick in the 46th minute. Norwayne was in full command.

"We just had more confidence than we did the last game, we had a lot more heart than we did, and I think that's what got us going in the first half," said Vaughn.

As for her part in this rivalry:

"It's great to be part of, I have a great time out there and I love our rivalry with them," she added. "It's very competitive and really good atmosphere to be around."

Fellow senior, Emler was lights out in the first period, as she made four fantastic saves. She finished with seven saves on the night.

"Sydney came up with some big saves, Shelby made some plays and I think our supporting cast played hard, but we just ran out of steam," said Bobcats coach Jason Zimmerly. "We definitely lost our organization in the second half; we stopped doing the little things that we need to do to win, and we beat ourselves."

Next up for both teams are the start tournament, where a possible round three could happen. If it did, it would be at Revere High School for a Div. III district title.

"This just gets us ready for the future," said Vaughn. "This game means a lot to us and tonight prepares us, because we could see again for the district championship. We want to do that, because it's going to be battle, just like tonight."

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Girls Soccer: Chippewa rallies from 3-0 deficit to beat Norwayne