Second-half saviors? 5 players who can push Penn State football into the playoff

This Penn State football team remains a bit of a mystery: How good can it truly be, in its biggest tests, especially when it has the ball?

Certainly, the undefeated Nittany Lions, No. 5 nationally, still have room to grow, which creates positive intrigue heading into that first seasoning-defining affair in Columbus, Ohio on Oct. 21.

The Lions will prepare for that with Saturday's homecoming against lowly Massachusetts (1-6), and quite possibly in a cold rain.

Here are five players who could lift the Nittany Lions over the top in the season's second half − trending toward their first College Football Playoff appearance:

Zane Durant/Cozziah Izzard, defensive tackle

Penn State already owns one of the top line of edge pass-rushers in the country.

The defensive difference-makers down the stretch? That would be those tackles, led by surging Zane Durant and Cozziah Izzard.

Durant continues his rise from impressive true freshman contributor to potential sophomore star, evidenced by his dominating effort at Northwestern.

He's added critical weight in the offseason and has apparently retained his elite quickness.

Can he keep it up? He's No. 1 in the nation: What will help Drew Allar be even better for Penn State football

Izzard might be the most gifted tackle when considering his size (6-foot-3, 300 pounds) and athleticism. He's only been hindered by missing the beginnings of the past two seasons.

Together and healthy, they could be a missing link, of sorts − elevating the one questionable area of Manny Diaz's defense. They should lead the resistance the rest of the way, especially against Michigan's blunt-force trauma running game.

Johnny Dixon, cornerback

The confident senior is all over the field as a coverman, run-supporter and pass-rusher. His meager stats (8 tackles, interception, 2 pass breakups) don't convey his value, which will only increase over the next six weeks.

Prolific passing opponents (Ohio State, Maryland) are coming soon and Michigan's JJ McCarthy may be the Big Ten's best all-around quarterback when considering experience, accuracy and running ability.

Teams will continue to shy away from All-America corner Kalen King, when possible. The decisive plays will be there for Dixon to make.

Tre Wallace, receiver

The Lions desperately need a secondary wideout to trust and produce.

The offense looks lost at times with junior KeAndre Lambert-Smith as the only viable catch-and-run option on the outside. Wallace has offered impressive speed, jumping ability and sure-enough hands in limited opportunities the past two seasons, in part because of inexperience, part to injuries.

He looks to be Penn State's best chance at pass-catching stability, if he can stay healthy.

The story behind No. 11: What is Penn State football's ST1X C1TY, and who lives there? Hint: LaVar Arrington knows

"He really excels at going up and getting the ball and making tough catches," tight end Tyler Warren said this week. "And his route running has really gotten a lot better through camp. I'm excited for him.

He must produce − or someone else must surprise. If not, top defenses to come will all but erase the pass game.

Theo Johnson, tight end

Theo Johnson produced a second-half surge last year that helped carry the Lions to an undefeated November and a Rose Bowl victory.

One of the most gifted talents on the entire roster must do so again.

Johnson owns the requisite size (6-foot-6, 260), speed and hands to be a break-open threat down the middle of the field. He can/should be a match-up nightmare for opponents. And, sure enough, he produced 25-yard-plus receptions in six of his last seven games of 2022, along with four touchdowns.

He finished with a team-best 16.4 yards-per-reception average for the season − after having nearly no impact through the first six games.

He's started slow again now. He's averaged only 8.4 yards on his 12 receptions without a touchdown. Neither he nor fellow standout tight end Tyler Warren own a reception longer than 19 yards so far.

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Penn State football: Can Zane Durant, Theo Johnson help win Big Ten