Second half run helps Tar Heels avoid upset loss to Florida State

Saturday’s Atlantic Coast Conference opener between North Carolina and Florida State was a game of runs. And in the end, it was UNC’s big 34-11 run in the second half to deliver a 78-70 win.

After a back-and-forth battle to start the game, the Seminoles were the first team to make a run. The Tar Heels struggled to end the first half, making 1 of their last 8 shots before the break. On the other side, Florida State used an 8-0 run to take a 35-29 lead into the break.

Florida State caught fire from the three-point line in that first half, looking to spoil UNC’s ACC opener and get a big statement win early on. The Seminoles extended the lead to start the second half behind their hot shooting from the three-point line.

But North Carolina fought back.

An 8-0 run for the Tar Heels tied it up at 56. Davis hit a big three-pointer and then after getting a stop on the defensive end, leading to a Seth Trimble layup to tie it.

That 8-0 run was part of a big 22-0 run that saw the Tar Heels grab a 70-56 run and never really look back. Although Florida State cut it to 71-65 with 1:40 left, R.J. Davis hit a big three to seal the game.

Florida State didn’t make a basket for nearly 7 minutes as UNC went on that run.

For the Tar Heels, they really struggled in that first half shooting the basketball from the field. But the second half was a totally different story as Hubert Davis made some adjustments including going to a press which keyed that run. He also went with a three-guard set as Elliot Cadeau helped lead the big run with his play.

Davis finished the game with 27 points to lead all scorers as Armando Bacot had another double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Harrison Ingram had 11 points in the win.

Player of the Game

Have to go with R.J. Davis in this one. He had the game-high 27 points and was fantastic down the stretch for the Tar Heels. He went 8 of 17 from the field but made 8 of 8 free throws.

What’s next?

The Tar Heels head to the Big Apple to face off against the defending champion UConn Huskies in the Jimmy V Classic. The Huskies are coming off a tough road loss to Kansas on Friday night.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire