Second half run allows FSU men's basketball to pull away from Boston College

It was all about who was going to miss first in Florida State men's basketball's (14-12, 8-7 ACC) Tuesday night game against Boston College.

Both teams finished the night shooting for over 50% from the field.

However, it was a 10-0 run by the Seminoles in the second half that allowed them to speed ahead for an 84-76 win over the Eagles (15-11, 6-9) at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in front of 6,009 fans.

FSU's offense was clicking on all cylinders as it shot for 54.9% (28-of-51) from the field and 38% from 3-point (7-of-18) range. It was also 72.4% (21-of-29) from the line. It is one of the Seminoles' best shooting games this season.

Boston College was keeping pace with FSU until a 10-0 run just over halfway through the second half blew the game open in the Seminoles' favor.

Chandler Jackson set a new career high in points with 19 draining 7-of-10 shots from the field and two 3-pointers.

Jamir Watkins followed with his fourth 20+ point game of the season and third double-double of the year with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Cameron Corhen and Jalen Warley also eclipsed double-scoring figures, both with 13 points.

Despite the loss, Boston College shot for a high 51.9% (28-of-54) from the field and 40% (9-of-22) from 3-point range. The Eagles were also 68% from the line, downing 11-of-16 attempts. Jaden Zackery led in points with 19.

Fouls limited the Eagles as they committed 24 personals in the game and six different players had three fouls. Boston College had committed only 11 in its last meeting with FSU on Feb. 6.

The Seminoles improve to 14-12 overall and 8-7 in ACC play and snap a three-game losing streak. Their last win before this game was at Boston College on Feb. 9.

FSU travels to Clemson on Saturday at 7:45 p.m. The Tigers lost to NC State, 78-77 on Saturday.

This story will be updated.

