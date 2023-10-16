Second-half rally not enough for C-M football

Oct. 16—COLFAX — A second-half rally wasn't enough for Colfax-Mingo's football team on Friday.

The Tigerhawks outscored Pella Christian 28-7 in the second half, but a slow start plagued the hosts during a 58-34 loss to the Eagles in Class 1A District 6 action.

The Eagles wrapped up the district's No. 2 seed following 249 rushing yards.

They averaged 12.5 yards per carry and Trevor Veenstra returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, scored two rushing touchdowns and led the defense in the victory.

Logan Exley

Pella Christian led 30-0 after one quarter. After Veenstra's 82-yard kickoff return to start the game, the Eagles got a long touchdown run from Benny Schirtz on the first play from scrimmage.

The Tigerhawks picked up their first first down on a Cael Bracewell quarterback sneak, but they punted four plays later.

Pella Christian's next possession lasted just two plays and the Eagles scored again to go up 23-0.

Logan Exley gained 11 yards on the first play of C-M's next drive, but the Tigerhawks (1-7, 0-5 in the district) went backward on their next two plays and punted.

The Eagles outscored C-M 21-6 in the second. C-M won the third 8-0 and outscored its visitors 20-7 in the fourth.

Bracewell finished 16-of-35 through the air for 222 yards and four touchdowns and also rushed for 50 yards on 16 carries.

Shane Hostetter completed his only pass for a 33-yard gain to Konner Dalton and added nine catches for 144 yards and three scores. He also had 3.5 tackles on defense.

Isaiah Baucom ran for 40 yards and one TD on 17 carries, grabbed two passes for 17 yards and registered three tackles.

Cael Bracewell

Xavier Woods had two catches for 37 yards and one TD.

Anthony Camp tallied 3.5 tackles, Kaden Dalton added three tackles and Wyatt Carpenter and JaShawn Fleming each recovered a fumble.

Veenstra finished with six tackles, 1.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss and rushed for 75 yards on three carries to lead the Eagles. Pella Christian (6-2, 4-1) finished with four sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss.

Colfax-Mingo did not make the playoffs but will play a ninth regular-season game against East Marshall at 7 p.m. on Friday in Colfax.