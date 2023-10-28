Second-half PKs gives CU men equalizer vs. No. 18 Cumberlands

Oct. 28—Cumberland's men used a second-half penalty kick to get the equalizer and a 1-1 draw with No. 18 University of the Cumberlands at Lindsey Donnell Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

The Phoenix (8-4-3, 2-1-2 Mid-South Conference) earned their second straight draw over a ranked opponent, tying with No. 5 Lindsey Wilson and the No. 18 Patriots. The tie keeps Cumberland in fourth place in the Mid-South Conference standings with just one match left against No. 12 Bethel next Tuesday.

It was a slugfest from the beginning, a lot of physical play and contested balls that kept the pace moving back and forth. In the first half, the Cumberlands dominated the ball and kept it on Cumberland's half of the field majority of the time.

The Patriots fired nine shots in the first half, just two were on target, while having seven corners.

The Cumberlands finally pushed through to break the scoreless tie in the 44th minute. Two Patriot players collided while taking the ball toward the box. The ball bounced to the top of the box where two Phoenix then collided and spit the ball out to a streaking Mario Fernandez towards the goal. Fernandez went back post to score the shot and swing the momentum to the Cumberlands, 1-0, at the half.

The second half, Cumberland finally got some offense and rhythm in the game. The Phoenix took more shots than the Patriots in the second half, 5-3.

On a corner kick in the 78th minute, the Phoenix benefited from a foul called in the box as the ball sailed into the box. The foul allowed senior John Azar to step up and bury the shot in the net to tie it at 1-1.

Ten minutes later, Cumberland again had a shot at goal when the Cumberlands committed another foul, but this one a yard outside of the box. Azar again had a crack at it, but missed the post to the right trying to bend it around the wall.

Both sides had a couple of opportunities left in the game, but none better than Cumberland's in the final 10 seconds. Cathal Coyne played a long attack over the top and the Patriots tripped up Philipp Schmidtke. This gave Cumberland one last shot at putting the ball in the box to make something happen, but the Patriots nullified the opportunity.

The Phoenix will have one last regular season game on the season as they take on No. 12 Bethel in McKenzie on Halloween night at 7 p.m.

Phoenix women drop first game of season to No. 3 Patriots

In a match that had large implications for postseason action, the Cumberland women hosted the University of the Cumberlands Patriots in a battle of top-15 soccer teams Wednesday at Lindsey Donnell Stadium.

Neither team conceded from open play, but the Patriots sealed their 1-0 victory with a penalty late in the second half.

Being forced to play in their own half, the Phoenix had to weather the attack of the often fruitful Cumberlands forwards. It was the Patriots constant pressure that allowed them the first shot on goal of the match, though it would be called offsides.

After winning a free kick in front of the 18-yard box, the Patriots played a clever ball towards the face of the goal which was narrowly called offsides. Outside of the single action in the early part of the game, both sides played keep away from the other with little statistical action.

With just under 12 minutes left to play in the first half the Phoenix recorded the first shot of the game and had several major chances come with it. Brenna Swiger took the first shot, seeing her effort saved at the near post; just after that however Miku Kayama had a brilliant shot fly just inches over the crossbar.

Cumberland began to grow more confident on its home turf and in the final 10 minutes momentum began to push further in the way of the Phoenix. Gabby Jones pressured the Patriots back line and nearly had the Phoenix's first goal, though Georgia Martell met the ball footsteps before her.

Neither team found an opening goal before the first period ended, as the game sat in a 0-0 deadlock.

The same defensive style that fans saw in the first half found its way into the second, as both teams only recorded a single shot on goal through the opening twenty minutes. In heartbreaking fashion though, the Patriots finally wore down the Phoenix defense and found the opening goal.

Grace Morris and company held strong for more than seventy minutes, but in the 75th the University of the Cumberlands won a penalty kick from the Phoenix defense. Slotting it away, Carola Fontan put the Patriots ahead with their third shot on goal in the game.

From that point Cumberlands made several defensive subs and though the Phoenix fought hard, it was too little too late. Through 90 minutes of action the Phoenix recorded more shots, including more on goal than their counterparts, however they were shut out for the first time this season.

Cumberland will have one more game this regular season, as the Phoenix will travel to play against the (RV) Bethel Wildcats. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday in McKenzie.