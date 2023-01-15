Second-half defense leads USC past Utah

USC men's basketball defeats Utah by a final score of 71-56 on Saturday, Jan. 14 in Los Angeles. The Trojans improve to 13-5 overall and 5-2 in conference, while the Runnin' Utes fall to 12-7 overall and 5-3 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.