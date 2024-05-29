Second half comeback sends Pella to state semifinals

May 28—DES MOINES — Down by one with 40 minutes to play and the season on the line. No. 4 Pella responded in a huge way using three second half goals to fuel their 4-2 comeback win over No. 5 Iowa City Liberty in Tuesday's Class 2A state quarterfinal at Cownie Soccer Park.

The sun was out on a beautiful afternoon on the pitch as the two teams came in with a 13-4 record and were vying for a state semifinal appearance. The Lightning came in with a stout defense that had only allowed one goal in their last six games while Pella came in led by Iowa commit Abby Warner and her 36 goals on the season.

It was the latter taking advantage early with a couple of long through balls putting pressure on the Iowa City Liberty back line before one decided to haul Warner down in the box with Pella being awarded a penalty kick.

The Lightning would look to respond as they controlled play over the next 15 minutes before their leading scorer in Rilyn Breinholt would get tripped in the box and would earn a PK for her team. Breinholt would step up beat Pella keeper Madison Holland to tie things up just over midway through the first half.

The Lady Dutch started to get momentum back in their favor with Warner whistling a couple of good looks just wide. But in the dying minutes of the first half, the Lightning would strike again with Morgan Bennett firing an angled shot past a diving Holland and into the net to give Liberty a 2-1 lead going into the break.

Liberty threatened to extend their lead in the opening 10 minutes of the second half with a pair of shots ringing off the crossbar and out to keep it a one goal game. Pella started their big push minutes later as Warner tried to catch the Liberty keeper off her line by firing a long shot. The shot beat the keeper but ricocheted off the post with the rebounding landing on the foot of Lizzie Neumann who would fire it over the net.

Neumann got another good look a minute later with Warner's through ball finding the sophomore but the Liberty keeper made a good save to keep it 2-1.

The Lady Dutch continued offensive pressure finally paid off with 17 minutes to go as Warner would beat her defender and fire a tough angled shot over the keeper and bar down for the game-tying goal.

Pella wouldn't stop there as they would get a corner kick a couple minutes later with Avary Hunsinger sending in a perfect ball to find a cutting Warner who headed it past the keeper for the go-ahead goal and her hat trick.

Liberty would try to send more bodies upfield now down a goal and Pella would wrap it up with an insurance goal with under 30 seconds to go with Bri Shannon getting the long ball and shooting it by a charging keeper to push the Lady Dutch lead to 4-2 and send the Pella girls back to the state semifinals for a second consecutive season.

"At halftime we talked about how we have to give 100% no matter what the score is," Warner said. "We can't give up and we had to fight and I think my team proved that and we fought all the way to the end. It means a lot to get to the semifinals again. We were here last year and we didn't really get the place we wanted to so now it's redemption time and we'll try to get to the championship game."

No. 4 Pella (14-4) will face No. 1 North Polk (17-2) in the state semifinals on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines. The two teams played two weeks ago in Alleman with the Comets coming away with a 3-1 win.

