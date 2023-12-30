Second-half collapse dooms UE men's basketball upset bid at Cincinnati. Now it's MVC time

The University of Evansville men’s basketball team had a chance for a big-time road win Friday. The Purple Aces led Cincinnati at halftime, despite missing standouts Ben Humrichous and Chuck Bailey III, and had a real chance at their first win over a high-major program since that famous night against top-ranked Kentucky in 2019 at Rupp Arena.

Instead, a big Bearcats run to start the second half paired with UE going completely cold after the break qualmed the Aces’ efforts and made them continue their wait for a win over a Power Five program, but their progress was on display in the first half.

The second half of the 76-58 loss to the Bearcats showed the flaws.

The first half showed what UE (10-3, 1-1 Missouri Valley Conference) has been and can be. Fast, cutting offense and stifling defense. The second showed some depths, the same of which were on display in the road loss to BYU: Missing shots, disappearing defense.

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) passes behind his back as Evansville Purple Aces guard Tanner Cuff (1) and Evansville Purple Aces guard Gage Bobe (0) cover him in the first half of the NCAA basketball game between Cincinnati Bearcats and Evansville Purple Aces at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.

It was the kind of second half to be expected from a top-50 Big 12 team against a rebuilding mid-major. It also shows the potential holes as the Aces go into full MVC play against Indiana State on Wednesday — particularly without Humrichous or Bailey.

Cincinnati (11-2) was booed off the floor going into halftime. The Aces were then outscored 44-18 after the break and were thoroughly outplayed.

Yes, the Bearcats were suffocating in the second half, but UE was also below its newly-set standard. Shots weren’t falling and Cincinnati’s movement on defense and shifts on defense were too much for the Aces. Cincinnati grabbed 18 offensive rebounds that led to 17 second-chance points.

That was far from the only factor in the game, but it shows the difference between the Aces at their best and their worst. UE has allowed 11 or more offensive boards in each of its three losses.

Cincinnati Bearcats guard John Newman III (15) drives on Evansville Purple Aces forward Joshua Hughes (11) in the first half of the NCAA basketball game between Cincinnati Bearcats and Evansville Purple Aces at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.

Friday’s story comes down to both of UE’s sides being displayed. The first half showed what the Aces were capable of: Beautiful cutting offense and suffocating defense. The second did the same on the opposite side: Ugly offense, toothless defense.

UE needs to find more of the former heading into Valley play.

This story will be updated

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Evansville Aces: Second-half collapse dooms upset bid vs. Cincinnati