Second Georgia basketball player enters the transfer portal

Following the transfer announcement of Jalen Deloach this morning, the Georgia basketball roster shakeup continued into the afternoon. Guard Justin Hill has entered the transfer portal after his second season at Georgia.

Hill started 13 games over the past two years at Georgia and was a consistent contributor, averaging 9.5 points per game and 3.2 assists per game a season ago, including a 21-point performance against Wake Forest in the National Invitational Tournament. He had a memorable moment this season when he hit a game-winning shot to beat Florida State. Georgia will miss Hill’s efficient passing and playmaking ability.

Hill is listed at 6 feet and 185 pounds, and he is a native of Richmond, Texas. Prior to arriving in Athens, he played his first two seasons at Longwood, where he started 40 games over two years. During his sophomore season he averaged 14.2 points per game and Longwood won the Big South en route to an NCAA Tournament bid. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

