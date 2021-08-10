Second gentleman Doug Emhoff to lead U.S. delegation at Tokyo Paralympic Games

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, Vice President Kamala Harris' husband, will lead the U.S. delegation to attend the Tokyo Paralympic Games, the White House announced Tuesday.

Why it matters: It will be Emhoff’s first official overseas trip since becoming second gentleman in January.

State of play: The delegation will consist of two members, Emhoff and Raymond Greene, the acting top diplomat at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo.

They will both attend the opening ceremony in Tokyo on Aug. 24.

First lady Jill Biden led the U.S. delegation to the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics last month, her first solo trip abroad since President Biden took office.

