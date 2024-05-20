A second former UK guard will transfer to Pittsburgh women’s basketball

Former University of Kentucky guard Amiya Jenkins announced Monday that she’s bound for the Atlantic Coast Conference, joining Pittsburgh women’s basketball ahead of the 2024-25 season.

“I’m headed to Pittsburgh, PA #committed,” Jenkins captioned her social media post.

Jenkins, Kentucky’s 2022 Miss Basketball honoree from Anderson County High School, signed with the Wildcats as the No. 94 overall prospect in her class. Classified as a four-star, Jenkins was the highest-ranking in-state recruit to commit to UK out of high school since Sacred Heart’s Erin Toller (No. 91) in the class of 2020.

After clocking about 8.8 minutes per game during her freshman year with the Wildcats, former head coach Kyra Elzy asked more of Jenkins in 2023-24; as a sophomore she averaged 22.6 minutes in 26 contests, making 17 starts. She contributed 7.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 0.6 steals per game.

Jenkins will join fellow UK transfer and 2021 Miss Kentucky Basketball Brooklynn Miles at Pitt. Miles announced her commitment to the Panthers on April 20. Pitt finished last season 14th in the ACC with a record of 8-24. The Panthers have also signed high school class of 2024 Boyd County guard Audrey Biggs, bringing the Panthers’ total number of Kentuckians next season to three. UK’s 2024-25 roster holds just one Kentuckian, rising junior guard Cassidy Rowe.

In addition to Jenkins and Miles, Pitt has also gained transfer commitments from Raeven Boswell (Georgia Tech), MaKayla Elmore (Clemson), Khadija Faye (Texas) and Mikayla Johnson (Colorado).

Jenkins is the seventh former Wildcat to choose a transfer destination — leading scorer Ajae Petty (Ohio State) and freshman forward Janaé Walker (Rutgers) are off to the Big Ten, while second-leading scorer Maddie Scherr (Texas Christian) will move to the Big 12. Senior guard Eniya Russell (Mississippi State) and senior forward Nyah Leveretter (Georgia) will remain in the SEC.

Freshman Jordy Griggs has yet to declare a portal destination. She announced her intention to enter the transfer portal in March.

The Wildcats’ 2024-25 roster has 11 players, including returners Rowe and Saniah Tyler. They are joined by transfers Georgia Amoore and Clara Strack from Virginia Tech, Teonni Key from North Carolina, Dazia Lawrence from Charlotte and Jordan Obi from Penn. UK’s 2024 recruiting class includes Lexi Blue (No. 40 in 2024) of Lake Highland (Florida) Prep, Amelia Hassett of Eastern Florida State College and international prospect Clara Silva, each of whom were previously signed to head coach Kenny Brooks’ program at Virginia Tech. Additionally, Tanah Becker, who committed to former UK coach Kyra Elzy, signed with Brooks out of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

