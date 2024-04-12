Second experience of Europe can be easier - De Zerbi

[Getty Images]

Roberto de Zerbi hopes Brighton will secure a second successive season in European competition, giving their players and the club a chance to implement what has been learned from this campaign.

The Seagulls are 10th in the Premier League table and six points behind sixth-placed Manchester United.

"It is difficult to understand how many points we need but we have to think game by game," said De Zerbi. "We have the chance to reach Europe.

"It is tough because there are a lot of strong and very good teams, but we have the chance. We have to believe in that first of all, and we have to win games."

Brighton's historic first season in Europe ended at the last-16 stage of the Europa League, but there were many memorable moments that could serve them well should they put themselves in a position to go through the experience once more.

After starting with a home defeat by AEK Athens, Brighton won home and away against Ajax, while the loss to the Greek side was avenged away from home. There was a draw in Marseille before victory over the French team at Amex Stadium.

Their campaign was effectively finished off by a heavy loss against Roma in Italy, which could not be overturned in the home leg.

"I would like to play next season again in Europe because this season we are paying a big price on the first experience of the Europa League," added De Zerbi. "The second experience can be easier.

"It is important for the players and for the organisation of the club as it is mostly down to experience in that competition. You have to know what it’s like playing within three days and it was our first time in our history."