On Second Ep. 318: Jenni Carlson on Oklahoma State's upset chances vs. Texas

Sellout Crowd columnist Jenni Carlson joins this week’s On Second Thought podcast to break down Oklahoma State’s chances against the heavily favored Horns in the final meeting of longtime Big 12 rivals.

Texas' Steve Sarkisian, left, and Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy will match football wits in Saturday's Big 12 title game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The Longhorns and Cowboys meet for the conference title at 11 a.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Hosts Cedric Golden and Kirk Bohls also examine Texas’ chances to crash the CFP party and Texas A&M’s hiring of Mike Elko.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football aims to turn back upset minded Oklahoma State