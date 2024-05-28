Second day of TT qualifying cancelled due to rain

None of the scheduled practice laps were held before the session was called off [BBC]

The second day of qualifying for the Isle of Man TT races has been abandoned.

Rain closed roads around the 37-7-mile (60km) course ahead of the session, which had been due to start at 18:30 BST.a

After an initial 30-minute delay, Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson announced the cancellation of the session due to “deteriorating weather conditions” at about 19:00.

The A18 Mountain Road section of the course was closed to traffic for most of the morning due to thick fog on the higher ground.

The latest disruption to the practice schedule follows a four-hour delay to Monday's daytime opening session due to low cloud and wet conditions caused by overnight rain

Qualifying for the 2014 event is due to continue on Wednesday evening, with racing due to run between 1 and 8 June.

