For second day in a row Notre Dame lands 2023 defensive commitment

Notre Dame has ended the work-week strong in terms of recruiting as Friday saw them land a commitment on the defensive side of the football for the second day in a row in regards to the 2023 class.

Thursday it was four-star linebacker Jaiden Ausberry who they pulled from the literal shadows of LSU’s Tiger Stadium in earning a commitment. Friday it was a recent Ohio offer that announced he’d be playing football at Notre Dame.

Ben Minich, a three-star safety from Cincinnati announced it was Notre Dame for him Friday, choosing the Irish over Cincinnati, Duke, and Wake Forest as finalists.

Minich checks in at 5-11.5, 185-pounds and is about to get his senior season underway at Lakota High School in Cincinnati. He had roughly 25 scholarship offers in full, including from Power Five programs Iowa State, Oklahoma, Purdue, Indiana, and Wisconsin just to name a few.

Minich adds depth at safety in the 2023 class as he’s the third at the position to commit. He joins Peyton Bowen and Adon Shuler in the class, providing valuable insurance if one of those is to ultimately change their college decision.

Notre Dame now has the top ranked recruiting class in 2023 according to 247Sports as the Irish edge Alabama by a nose. Georgia, Ohio State, Texas, and Oklahoma round out the top six.

Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame hope it doesn’t take long for commitment number-23 to come in as the Irish are a finalist for running back Dylan Edwards who is set to announce his college decision on Saturday.

