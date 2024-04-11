Second day of Indy 500 Open Test rained out

As rain showers continue to move through the Indianapolis area, day two of the Indianapolis 500 Open Test has been canceled, concluding the test.

During day one Wednesday, the Indianapolis 500 Rookie Orientation Program and veteran refresher laps were completed, along with veteran testing. Combined, 34 drivers turned a total of 1,327 laps in sessions that featured adjusted start times in anticipation of weather. Josef Newgarden set the fastest lap of the test in Wednesday’s morning session, at 228.811mph.

Practice for the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is scheduled to begin Tuesday, May 14, with the race scheduled for Sunday, May 26.

Story originally appeared on Racer