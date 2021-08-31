For second consecutive week, Advance Auto Parts awards $1,200 to NASCAR short tracks following Ryan Blaney win

RALEIGH, N.C. (August 30, 2021) — Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts retailer and entitlement sponsor of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series (NAAPWS), will award $1,200 to Limaland Motorsports Park in Elida, Ohio, and Bethel Motor Speedway in White Lake, N.Y., after Ryan Blaney‘s third NASCAR Cup Series win of his season at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 28.

Advance is using its associate sponsorship of Blaney and Team Penske‘s No. 12 Ford Mustang to showcase NASCAR-sanctioned local tracks across the U.S. and Canada that are part of the NAAPWS. Limaland and Bethel were featured on Blaney‘s car at Daytona.

For every Blaney victory in 2021, local NASCAR tracks featured on his car each receive $1,200 to be used for track operations, local driver winnings or supporting a charity of the track‘s choosing. In addition to Limaland and Bethel, other tracks receiving winnings following Blaney victories this year include Berlin Raceway (Marne, Mich.), Elko Speedway (Elko New Market, Minn.), Greenville-Pickens Speedway (Easley, S.C.) and Florence Motor Speedway (Timmonsville, S.C.).

This season, Advance has also brought awareness to NASCAR‘s local tracks through its “Advance My Track Challenge.” The program encouraged race fans to vote for their favorite NASCAR home track, with the track receiving the most votes claiming a $50,000 grand prize. Berlin Raceway was announced as the program‘s inaugural winner in May 2021.